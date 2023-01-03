ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car

By AP
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia fatally struck a child with his patrol car, police said.

The girl was struck Friday night by a Cabell County sheriff’s deputy who was driving near an intersection in the east end of Huntington, city Police Chief Karl Colder said in a statement.

Colder said West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the deputy, who has been placed on administrative leave, was traveling to refuel the vehicle.

Police have not released the 13-year-old’s identity. A crowd gathered at a corner of the intersection for a candlelight vigil Sunday, holding signs that read “Justice for Laney.”

State Police Sgt. B.K. Wellman asked for patience during the investigation, telling news outlets that investigators will reconstruct the accident scene and retrieve data from the vehicle to determine its speed at the time.

Richard McVey
3d ago

Cops use their vehicles for personal use quite often and they have their boyfriend, girlfriend and occasionally their wife with them. All excuses aside, why didn't he get gas at the end of his shift or whenever he started his next shift? He needs fired due to the circumstances and I hope the family sues him personally and the Sheriff's department. Cops speed a the time and nobody says anything. This time it caught up to him but look at the cost. Double standards.

2
 

