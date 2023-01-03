HESPERIA, Mich. – A 49-year-old man who was last seen buying food for his cat at a store in Hesperia has been missing for four years. Stephen Mark Millis was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019 at a Dollar General store. He is shown on surveillance video buying food for his cat. He left the store, left view of the camera, and hasn’t been seen since, according to WOODTV.

HESPERIA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO