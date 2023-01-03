Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
Related
WOOD
Michigan family continues search for 69-year-old man missing since November
Ray Tarasiewicz, who suffers from dementia, was last seen asleep at his Wyoming home shortly before Thanksgiving. He left home only with boots, a sweatshirt and keys — no coat, phone or credit cards, his daughter said. Michigan family continues search for 69-year-old …. Ray Tarasiewicz, who suffers from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man last seen at Hesperia dollar store still missing 4 years later
HESPERIA, Mich. – A 49-year-old man who was last seen buying food for his cat at a store in Hesperia has been missing for four years. Stephen Mark Millis was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019 at a Dollar General store. He is shown on surveillance video buying food for his cat. He left the store, left view of the camera, and hasn’t been seen since, according to WOODTV.
Kalamazoo father of 8, killed in shooting, was life of party, family says
KALAMAZOO, MI – James Douglas White Jr., was always the life of the party and he was starting to mature, his family said. His shooting death means his family will never get to meet the man he could have become. White, 29, was shot Dec. 30, near the intersection...
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
Fox17
18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
Fox17
Police seek suspect in SW Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m. We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars...
Father recalls toll of daughter’s disappearance before her body was found
KENT COUNTY, MI – The father of a woman who was found slain described a desperate search for her after she went missing. Michael O’Meara testified Wednesday, Jan. 4, that he spent days trying to find his daughter, Mollie Schmidt, 33, after she failed to return home to care for her son and visitation with her two young girls.
Children, 4 and 5, hospitalized after crash in Kentwood
Two children were injured, one of them seriously, in a crash in Kentwood Wednesday morning.
'Worst nightmare': Family shattered after MSU student killed in hit-and-run
Ben Kable was just 22 years old when a person hit him with their car on Rochester Road just south of Whims Lane early Monday morning and drove off.
Celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve blamed for 3rd death in West Michigan, police say
Police on the west side of the state believe shots fired in celebration of the new year are responsible for the death of a 16-year-old just days after authorities said two other men were shot and killed in a similar manner.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have located the BMW they believe struck and killed a Michigan State University student in Oakland County while he was home for the holidays. Crash details. The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) in the area of Rochester Road and Whims Lane...
Eaton County needs help identifying retail fraud suspect
Officials said the suspect is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud complaint.
'Guardian angels' comfort family of 4 on roadside after head-on crash in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — In the early hours of New Years Day, a young family survived a horrific accident along the lakeshore. "For something that went so fast, looking back, it felt like it lasted forever," said Nate Ayers. Days later, Nate and his wife, Kathleen, searched for a couple...
Deputies: Teenager hurt in crash near Borculo
A teenage driver was injured in a crash near Borculo on Wednesday.
Fox17
Van Buren Co. suspect accused of killing 2 with 'celebratory gunfire' charged with murder
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect accused of killing two people in Lawrence Township during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Christopher Toppenberg was arraigned Wednesday for the...
GRPD Chief: celebratory gunfire could be cause of death for 16-year-old
GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom says his department is committed to getting answers, despite the teenager's troubled past.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police locate BMW from fatal hit-and-run of Michigan State University senior in Oakland Township -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays. Police have located the BMW they believe struck and...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by car
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 61-year-old Kalamazoo man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a car crossing the street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and North Burdick Street. Officers said they found the man with injuries, down the road.
Man testifies against his brother in the killing of a mother of 5
KENT COUNTY, MI – Yenly Garcia was ordered to stand trial in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Mollie Schmidt, after his brother provided potentially damaging testimony. Garcia, 44, is accused in the August shooting death of Schmidt, a 33-year-old mother of five, at his apartment on 44th Street SW just east of Burlingame Avenue.
Fox17
Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
Comments / 0