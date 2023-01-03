Amber McLaughlin died by lethal injection Tuesday night in Missouri, becoming the first openly transgender woman to be executed in the U.S. McLaughlin began her transition in prison about three years ago. According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, McLaughlin was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. McLaughlin said in a final, written, statement before her execution: “I am sorry for what I did. I am a loving and caring person.” She spoke quietly with a spiritual adviser at her side as the fatal dose of pentobarbital was injected, and was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

BONNE TERRE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO