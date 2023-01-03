Read full article on original website
KTTS
Amber McLaughlin becomes first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S.
Amber McLaughlin died by lethal injection Tuesday night in Missouri, becoming the first openly transgender woman to be executed in the U.S. McLaughlin began her transition in prison about three years ago. According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, McLaughlin was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. McLaughlin said in a final, written, statement before her execution: “I am sorry for what I did. I am a loving and caring person.” She spoke quietly with a spiritual adviser at her side as the fatal dose of pentobarbital was injected, and was pronounced dead a few minutes later.
KTTS
Missouri’s New Attorney General Takes Office
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s new Attorney General Andrew Bailey has officially taken office. An appellate judge swore Bailey in during a Tuesday ceremony at the state Supreme Court. Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Bailey to replace Eric Schmitt, who won election to the U.S. Senate last...
KTTS
Man charged with attempted murder after intentionally driving off cliff in California with family inside
A Southern California man has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse after California Highway Patrol officials say he intentionally drove a Tesla over a cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway with his wife and two children in the car. California Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of the car,...
