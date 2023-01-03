Read full article on original website
Keller: Gov. Healey's vision could amount to billions in new spending
BOSTON - "We will match our ambitions with our investments," said Gov. Maura Healey during her inaugural address. And by the time her speech was over, the last canape had been scarfed at her Garden bash, and the final basketball metaphor had swished through the basket, any doubts about that intention had been erased. No dollar amounts were attached to the Healey vision. But between "free community college to students over 25 who don't have a college degree," massive subsidies for child care, full funding of the Student Opportunity Act, doing more for mental health care and food security,...
GoLocalProv
RI Social Justice Activist John D. Glasheen Dies at 85
John D. Glasheen, 85, died of liver cancer on January 2, 2023, at his home in Usquepaugh (West Kingston), Rhode Island. John was a husband, father, lifelong social justice activist and appreciator of live music, especially jazz and blues. He was executive director of Rhode Island’s South County Community Action Program in the 1990s and taught in Brown University’s education department in the 1970s. In the last weeks of his life, family and friends had gathered close to give comfort and share their love and appreciation of John with him and his wife Susan Strakosch.
Uprise RI
Governor McKee avoids constituents, sneaks into inauguration via back entrance
Ahead of Governor Daniel McKee‘s inauguration, held at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Tuesday at noon, a half dozen volunteers with the Rhode Island Poor People’s Campaign and DARE, including some people currently experiencing homelessness, gathered outside the entrance as a silent indictment of the Governor’s inaction on homelessness, and on the actions of the Governor in clearing the homeless encampment on State House property.
westernmassnews.com
History professor explains possible changes to come with Healey as governor
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - With a new governor in office for the first time in eight years, we’re getting answers on the changes we might expect in the Bay State. “I think the next couple of months are going to be a period of significant shake up in the way we do things in the state,” said Western New England University history professor John Baick.
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Rhode Island truck toll appeal could cost taxpayers millions
In a matter of months, Rhode Island’s appeal to a federal judge’s truck toll ruling will land back in a courtroom, likely costing taxpayers millions of additional dollars. The multi-year legal battle between the state of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Trucking Association into the state’s tolling program ended in September, when U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry by declaring the law unconstitutional.
New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise
New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
mybackyardnews.com
PLEASE HELP SPREAD THE WORD – RI YWCA JOB SEARCH
YWCA Rhode Island is Conducting a Search for a new CEO. Long-term leader Deborah L. Perry will step down effective July 31, 2023, in pursuit of a new opportunity. YWCA Rhode Island Board of Directors seeks a Chief Executive Officer to continue building upon the remarkable 155-year history, impact, and influence of YWCA Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders encouraged to partake, new tax credits, lower energy bills
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is encouraging Rhode Islanders to take advantage of a new, energy-efficiency tax credit. The credit and rebates went into effect Jan. 1. as a part of the “Inflation Reduction Act” and can provide savings on energy-efficient home improvements. According...
2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new legislative session begins, two state representatives are stepping down from their seats. Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly. Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in...
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
Rhode Island teacher fired for opting out of union membership
MIDLAND, Mich. — A school district in Rhode Island denied tenure to a teacher after he opted out of paying union dues, according to a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island by the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation. The lawsuit, filed in conjunction with attorney Joseph Larisa, Jr., claims that the school district violated the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of John Lancellotta, a Rhode Island public school teacher.
whatsupnewp.com
New $46 million Air National Guard HQ to modernize Rhode Island’s 143rd Airlift Wing at Quonset
The Rhode Island Air National Guard is set to receive a new $46 million headquarters at Quonset Air National Guard Base in North Kingstown, thanks to funding secured by U.S. Senator Jack Reed. The state-of-the-art complex will replace the current 81-year-old facility, modernizing the base of operations for the 143rd...
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
wgbh.org
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices. While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
Massachusetts pandemic SNAP benefits to end in February
Extra, temporary benefits that was available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotments is set to end in February.
proclaimerscv.com
$400 million infusion, Massachusetts is shifting to electric vehicles to move – see for more information
A move hailed as a major step in the state’s fighting climate change, Massachusetts has approved worth of $400 million plan to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers to encourage bigger numbers of drivers to switch to electric instead of gas cars. The state’s Department of Public Utilities order,...
PLANetizen
Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law
Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
Community Focus: RIDOH’s Dr. Philip Chan
Dr. Phillip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss post-holiday illnesses and the new coronavirus variant.
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, sending prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week,...
