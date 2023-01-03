Read full article on original website
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st WardSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Tennessee police discover 76 dogs living in abandoned home: report
Dyer, Tennessee police and the Animal Rescue Corps removed 76 dogs from deplorable living conditions after their owners allegedly moved and left the pets in the home.
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel
Jazzy, who's currently 12 years old, was frightened by fireworks and ran away from her Texas home when she was five years old; it is still unclear how the dog made her way to Florida A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner. Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel room and responded to...
Airbnb with massive bunker hides a dark, bloody secret
A Kentucky mansion has gone viral after a TikToker renting it on Airbnb showed off a hidden bunker during a video tour of the home. “What’s in this closet?” the woman muses in the two-minute clip before pointing out five safe-like doors. “This room has several years supply of food,” she explains as she pans across the bunker. “But it is currently locked, so we can’t look at it.” Viewers were quick to comment they felt something off about this place, which gave “creepy vibes.” As it turns out, the home in Richmond was the site of a gruesome killing in February...
Touching Movie of How an Illinois Woman Saved a Baby Squirrel
You have likely heard a lot of stories about a woman and her son, but I can almost guarantee you haven't seen one like this one. It's a touching movie made by a man about his Illinois mother and how she raised another son that was actually an abandoned baby squirrel.
Stuffed bobcat and project car found in abandoned hunter’s mansion
An urban explorer took to the suburbs of Chicago where he discovered a creepy abandoned hunter’s mansion worth $750,000 — and with some unusual inclusions. “Today we are exploring the abandoned hunter’s mansion in Chicago’s suburbs … with a project car and stuffed bobcat left behind,” a man under the pseudonym Decaying Midwest wrote under the video’s caption. “I’m not sure what happened to this mansion or why everything was left to rot.” The property seems intact and in good shape on the exterior — but as the explorer makes his way inside, it paints a very different picture. The home,...
Mom's Horror as She Checks Attic in Buffalo Blizzard to Find Inches of Snow
Buffalo has borne the brunt of the historic holiday storm, which led to one woman's attic filling with snow with no end in sight.
Mountain Lion Breaks Into California Home & Drags Poor Dog Out By Its Neck
A community in Santa Rosa, California is a bit on edge, after video footage has surfaced of a mountain lion walking into a house, attacking the dog inside, and dragging it out by its neck into the backyard. According to KRON4, it all went down last week when a resident...
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
Record-breaking fish: Huge catches that made headlines in 2022
Several anglers broke fishing records in 2022. Here's a look back at 10 catches that made headlines. From a massive stingray, to big trout and more, see the amazing photos.
The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana
One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
“Oregon Man Drags Dead Deer Into Walmart To Try & Steal Beer” Is An All-Time Great Headline
We’re dipping into the vault today for look back at one of life’s greatest deer stories. And no, this isn’t about some 200-inch buck with its antlers pointing in the wrong direction. This is much, much better…. From back in 2017, it’s the story of a drunk...
Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?
Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
Missouri Man Says He Heard Bloodcurdling Screams from these Woods
What would you do if you were out in the middle of the woods and suddenly you heard a scream that sent chills down your spine? That happened to a man in southeastern Missouri recently and the bloodcurdling screams aren't the scariest part of his story of what's been happening in the woods near him.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Humane agents find dog tied to tree in Ohio during frigid cold temps
With temperatures below freezing, humane agents spent the week looking for pets left out in the cold.
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
“I’ve been fishing all my life, and it never dawned on me that I would catch a state record,” the fisherman said.
Stark County dog warden says they are 'drowning in good dogs'
The Stark County Dog Warden said in a Facebook post earlier this month that they are "drowning in good dogs." These are dogs whose owners have not come for them.
Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen
Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
