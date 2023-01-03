ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel

Jazzy, who's currently 12 years old, was frightened by fireworks and ran away from her Texas home when she was five years old; it is still unclear how the dog made her way to Florida A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner. Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel room and responded to...
Airbnb with massive bunker hides a dark, bloody secret

A Kentucky mansion has gone viral after a TikToker renting it on Airbnb showed off a hidden bunker during a video tour of the home. “What’s in this closet?” the woman muses in the two-minute clip before pointing out five safe-like doors. “This room has several years supply of food,” she explains as she pans across the bunker. “But it is currently locked, so we can’t look at it.” Viewers were quick to comment they felt something off about this place, which gave “creepy vibes.” As it turns out, the home in Richmond was the site of a gruesome killing in February...
Stuffed bobcat and project car found in abandoned hunter’s mansion

An urban explorer took to the suburbs of Chicago where he discovered a creepy abandoned hunter’s mansion worth $750,000 — and with some unusual inclusions. “Today we are exploring the abandoned hunter’s mansion in Chicago’s suburbs … with a project car and stuffed bobcat left behind,” a man under the pseudonym Decaying Midwest wrote under the video’s caption. “I’m not sure what happened to this mansion or why everything was left to rot.” The property seems intact and in good shape on the exterior — but as the explorer makes his way inside, it paints a very different picture. The home,...
The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana

One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?

Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen

Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
