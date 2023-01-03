Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Have an event in Arlington to promote? Submit it here.
The ARLnow event calendar is the go-to spot for tens of thousands of locals to discover Arlington happenings. But we’re in search of more local events as we kick off 2023. Promote your event on ARLnow and it will appear in the calendar and our nightly debrief posts, for free. And you’ll get even more promotion with affordable paid options.
arlnow.com
NEW: Three County Board hopefuls make their pitch to Arlington Dems during packed meeting
Three Arlington County Board hopefuls announced their candidacies to a packed house of local Democrats last night. They are former NAACP Arlington Branch president Julius “J.D.” Spain, Sr. researcher and Center for American Progress policy analyst Maureen Coffey and Jonathan Dromgoole, who facilitates LGBT appointments within the Biden administration for the LGBTQ Victory Institute.
arlnow.com
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
arlnow.com
Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 23 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $260,000 while the most expensive was $2,349,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 41 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
arlnow.com
SCOOP: New District Brewing in Green Valley on tap to close in May, looking for new location
Arlington’s only production brewery is set to close in late spring, but its owners remain hopeful about moving to a new location. New District Brewing Co. in Green Valley is closing at the end of May, co-owner Mike Katrivanos confirmed to ARLnow. Memorial Day weekend is currently scheduled to be the brewery’s last days of operation at 2709 S. Oakland Street.
arlnow.com
DEVELOPING: Police on scene of stabbing at Eden Center
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Falls Church police and Arlington medics responded to a stabbing at the Eden Center just before noon today. One person was stabbed in the back in the rear of the shopping center, according to initial reports, and the suspect is currently at large. The circumstances leading to the stabbing, where exactly it took place in the complex, and the condition of the victim are unclear.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Two found dead at Langston Blvd hotel
(Updated at 2:50 p.m.) Arlington County police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hotel room this afternoon. Initial reports suggest that police were called after a guest failed to check out on time at the Inns of Virginia hotel, at 3335 Langston Blvd, and officers then found a man and a woman unresponsive in their room. Medics pronounced them dead on the scene.
arlnow.com
County ponders role of ‘Arlington Way’ in nonprofit, infrastructure funding inequality
The informal, relationships-based advocacy at the core of the “Arlington Way” makes it harder for nonprofits led by and serving people of color to receive county funding, Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol says. She tells ARLnow these concerns were raised by leaders of color, and she is...
arlnow.com
Crime report: Shots ring out as Arlington rings in the new year
Arlington County police responded to several shots fired calls on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. No one was reported to have been injured in any of the three incidents of gunfire. The first happened in the Arlington View neighborhood, between Columbia Pike and I-395. From an...
arlnow.com
Gun brandishing suspect allegedly tries to flee while still in handcuffs
An 18-year-old Arlington man is facing multiple charges after a dispute led to an alleged gun brandishing and then a foot chase. The incident started Wednesday afternoon in the Arlington Mill neighborhood, just north of Arlington’s western end of Columbia Pike. It ended with the suspect being detained near the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive — and then, according to scanner traffic at the time, leading police on a brief foot chase while in handcuffs.
Comments / 0