Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Do you live in a flood zone? These tools help you know your flood risk
(KTXL) — As a third atmospheric river in two weeks hits California and the state expects a few more storms to arrive in the coming days, state officials declared a state of emergency due to possible widespread flooding. Local governments, such as the City of Sacramento, advised residents to stay safe during the storms and […]
California Bomb Cyclone Flooding Seen From Space in Before and After Photos
San Francisco received nearly 5.5 inches of rainfall on New Year's Eve, marking the city's second-wettest day since records began over 170 years ago.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
Yahoo Sports
San Joaquin County declares emergency as powerful storm bears down on California
As the next in a series of storms move through Stockton and Northern California, local schools altered bus routes and San Joaquin County declared an emergency and opened more resources for residents. Stockton closed all city parks on Tuesday due to uprooted trees, and Stockton Unified School District adjusted their...
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
How the Cosumnes River is different than other rivers in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Flooding from a New Year’s Eve storm impacted roadways and caused evacuations in certain areas in Sacramento County. One of the flooded roadways was a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt on Jan. 1. Sacramento County officials told FOX40 News that three levees on the Cosumnes River were […]
KCRA.com
Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County
TRACY, Calif. — Continued rainfall over the past several days is leading to non-stop mudflows with debris along several miles of road in San Joaquin County near the city of Tracy. Road closure signs start on North Corral Hollow Road directly on the west side of Interstate 580. Road...
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
KTVU FOX 2
Fresh snow falls in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
'It's not our fault' | Frustrated homeowners on a Stockton cul-de-sac want relief from flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. — For several months now, Sesilie Robledo has had to stare at two unusable bedrooms severely damaged by flood waters from recent storms. "It's very frustrating. I have a baby on the way, so there is no way for us to even have room for a baby. Right now, we're sharing with our room and my son's room that I already have," said Robledo.
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit
California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
Who is responsible if a tree falls during a storm? This is what the City of Sacramento says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Heavy rain and windy conditions can cause trees and palm trees to fall over, and potentially damage homes and personal property. According to the City of Sacramento’s website, strong winds and soil that has been soaked with rainfall could make trees vulnerable due to a loss of anchorage and the moving […]
CBS News
What is a weir?
When water gets too high on the Sacramento and American rivers, the state can divert water to keep Sacramento from flooding. Both rivers merge at Discovery Park north of downtown. The Sacramento Weir is in West Sacramento along River Road. Through the weir, the state can open the gates and actually suck water from both rivers into the Yolo Bypass under the Yolo Causeway. That's the stretch that connects Davis and West Sacramento. There are other weirs upstream including the Fremont Weir west of Sacramento International Airport.
Richmond neighborhood being evacuated due to landslide threat
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A neighborhood in Point Richmond is being evacuated due to a potential slide, city officials have confirmed to KRON4. The Seacliff neighborhood near Brickyard Cove in Point Richmond has been evacuated. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt described the threat as “the beginning of a landslide” and said that 15 homes had been […]
"Horses were knee-deep in water": Rush underway to help livestock and lost pets stuck from storms
GALT — Danielle Reed with the nonprofit Hope for Horses showed CBS13 the soggy ground at Reebok Ranch in Galt where they're doing everything they can to keep the horses safe from the storms."The horses were knee-deep in water," said Reed. "If there are road closures we're going to have a hard time getting staff and volunteers in as well, so we have a lot of hurdles to overcome." They're not alone. Hold Your Horses, a livestock emergency response team, sent CBS13 video of some of the rescues they've been dealing with this week, and they're now bracing for more.The Sacramento...
Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors
In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
berkeleyside.org
Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence
In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: Sacramento County Jail Insanity
SACRAMENTO, CA – Although my County Supervisor, Sue Frost, likes to portray herself as “fiscally responsible”—”No New Taxes” was her campaign slogan—she recently voted to approve a $450 million expansion of the County’s jail, adding an additional justice-related expense to the 70 percent of the County’s budget already spent on policing and incarceration.
Comments / 0