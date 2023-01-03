ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

beniciaindependent.com

Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal

Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood

(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fresh snow falls in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit

California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

What is a weir?

When water gets too high on the Sacramento and American rivers, the state can divert water to keep Sacramento from flooding. Both rivers merge at Discovery Park north of downtown. The Sacramento Weir is in West Sacramento along River Road. Through the weir, the state can open the gates and actually suck water from both rivers into the Yolo Bypass under the Yolo Causeway. That's the stretch that connects Davis and West Sacramento. There are other weirs upstream including the Fremont Weir west of Sacramento International Airport.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Richmond neighborhood being evacuated due to landslide threat

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A neighborhood in Point Richmond is being evacuated due to a potential slide, city officials have confirmed to KRON4. The Seacliff neighborhood near Brickyard Cove in Point Richmond has been evacuated. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt described the threat as “the beginning of a landslide” and said that 15 homes had been […]
RICHMOND, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Horses were knee-deep in water": Rush underway to help livestock and lost pets stuck from storms

GALT — Danielle Reed with the nonprofit Hope for Horses showed CBS13 the soggy ground at Reebok Ranch in Galt where they're doing everything they can to keep the horses safe from the storms."The horses were knee-deep in water," said Reed. "If there are road closures we're going to have a hard time getting staff and volunteers in as well, so we have a lot of hurdles to overcome." They're not alone. Hold Your Horses, a livestock emergency response team, sent CBS13 video of some of the rescues they've been dealing with this week, and they're now bracing for more.The Sacramento...
GALT, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors

In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
SACRAMENTO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence

In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
BERKELEY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Sacramento County Jail Insanity

SACRAMENTO, CA – Although my County Supervisor, Sue Frost, likes to portray herself as “fiscally responsible”—”No New Taxes” was her campaign slogan—she recently voted to approve a $450 million expansion of the County’s jail, adding an additional justice-related expense to the 70 percent of the County’s budget already spent on policing and incarceration.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

