Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
The race to overthrow Putin and take his Kremlin crown has begun, says former Russian loyalist
The battle to replace Putin is raging to the extent that 'even we can notice it', said Igor Strelkov, a former FSB colonel key to Putin's annexation of Crimea and subjugation of the Donetsk region of Ukraine in 2014.
Washington Examiner
With eleventh-hour endorsement, Trump confirms McCarthy's victory reflects his own GOP influence
Have two years of thankless groveling, gratitude, and bending the knee toward former President Donald Trump paid off for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)? Maybe on the fourth vote for House speaker — it is the first time in a century it has required multiple ballots to determine the second in line to the presidency — McCarthy will finally reap the reward of his obeisance to the former president. But until Wednesday morning, Trump seemed keen to let the California congressman fail.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress
Boebert called Trump her "favorite president" but noted that he should tell McCarthy he does not have the votes for House speaker.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Washington Examiner
George Santos posts release incorrectly saying he's been sworn into House
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) posted a press release saying he was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives by the speaker of the House. The only problem is there currently is no speaker of the House, and thus no one was sworn in on Tuesday. Santos's release,...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans are closing the book on one-party Democratic rule
House Republicans have retaken the House with a slim, but crucial, majority. Now is the time to show the people what the end of one-party Democratic Party rule looks like by preparing to execute on a bold, unifying agenda for the 118th Congress . The people elected us to lead....
Washington Examiner
Karine Jean-Pierre can't explain why Biden was masked on Marine One
The White House was not able to explain Wednesday why President Joe Biden exited Marine One wearing a surgical mask — a break from his recent habits. Biden, who has repeatedly been accused of flip-flopping on pandemic policies, wore a black mask before boarding Air Force One for a trip to northern Kentucky.
Washington Examiner
Majority of McCarthy's defectors received thousands in campaign funds during midterms
The majority of the Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid for House speaker received a total of $120,000 in campaign funds from the party leader’s political action committee during the midterm cycle, according to finance filings. At least 20 Republicans have voted against McCarthy’s nomination to become...
Washington Examiner
Wannabe authoritarian Adam Schiff should sit on no committees
While House Republicans continue to broadcast their incompetence to the country, other promises may end up being forgotten. Some should not, including the promise to bar Rep. Adam Schiff from House committees. Schiff, the California Democrat who served as the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, may be the most destructive...
Washington Examiner
Russia's ceasefire stunt deserves Ukraine's disregard
Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed his military to observe a unilateral 36-hour ceasefire beginning midday Moscow time (4 p.m. U.S. EST) on Friday. Putin also called "on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire" so Ukrainians can attend Christmas Eve services. It is an Orthodox Christian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7.
Washington Examiner
Biden backs his administration into a puddle
For a president who supposedly likes building infrastructure, President Joe Biden has a funny way of showing it. In a New Year’s Eve news dump, the Environmental Protection Agency issued new Clean Water Act regulations that will make it more expensive for people to build roads, bridges, and homes.
Washington Examiner
China and NATO agree: Dangerous to depend on each other
China is vulnerable to international restrictions on its ability to import vital supplies “once the international situation changes,” a senior official fears. “China has a high degree of foreign dependence on some important mineral resources, and once the international situation changes, it will certainly affect economic security or even national security,” Chinese Natural Resources Minister Wang Guanghua told state media, per a South China Morning Post translation.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s open borders: 1.3 million in — 28,000 out
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gets very upset when reporters even suggest President Joe Biden has turned our southern border into an open border. “The fact is that the removal of Title 42 does not mean the border is open,” Jean-Pierre responded to a reporter last month. “Anyone who suggests otherwise is simply doing the work of these smugglers who, again, are spreading misinformation, which is very dangerous.”
WashingtonExaminer
Biden announces new legal pathways and enforcement measures ahead of border visit
President Joe Biden is expanding legal pathways for immigrants from attempting to reach the U.S. from Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua, while ramping up enforcement measures along the southern border.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s absurd defense for debt amnesty power grab
When then-President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency to secure $10 billion to finish the existing wall on the southern border, Democrats uniformly and correctly called foul. Congress had explicitly denied Trump that money, and it was a clear abuse of his authority to claim emergency powers to go around them.
Comments / 0