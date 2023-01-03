ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

With eleventh-hour endorsement, Trump confirms McCarthy's victory reflects his own GOP influence

Have two years of thankless groveling, gratitude, and bending the knee toward former President Donald Trump paid off for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)? Maybe on the fourth vote for House speaker — it is the first time in a century it has required multiple ballots to determine the second in line to the presidency — McCarthy will finally reap the reward of his obeisance to the former president. But until Wednesday morning, Trump seemed keen to let the California congressman fail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
Washington Examiner

George Santos posts release incorrectly saying he's been sworn into House

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) posted a press release saying he was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives by the speaker of the House. The only problem is there currently is no speaker of the House, and thus no one was sworn in on Tuesday. Santos's release,...
Washington Examiner

Karine Jean-Pierre can't explain why Biden was masked on Marine One

The White House was not able to explain Wednesday why President Joe Biden exited Marine One wearing a surgical mask — a break from his recent habits. Biden, who has repeatedly been accused of flip-flopping on pandemic policies, wore a black mask before boarding Air Force One for a trip to northern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Majority of McCarthy's defectors received thousands in campaign funds during midterms

The majority of the Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid for House speaker received a total of $120,000 in campaign funds from the party leader’s political action committee during the midterm cycle, according to finance filings. At least 20 Republicans have voted against McCarthy’s nomination to become...
Washington Examiner

Wannabe authoritarian Adam Schiff should sit on no committees

While House Republicans continue to broadcast their incompetence to the country, other promises may end up being forgotten. Some should not, including the promise to bar Rep. Adam Schiff from House committees. Schiff, the California Democrat who served as the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, may be the most destructive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Russia's ceasefire stunt deserves Ukraine's disregard

Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed his military to observe a unilateral 36-hour ceasefire beginning midday Moscow time (4 p.m. U.S. EST) on Friday. Putin also called "on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire" so Ukrainians can attend Christmas Eve services. It is an Orthodox Christian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7.
Washington Examiner

Biden backs his administration into a puddle

For a president who supposedly likes building infrastructure, President Joe Biden has a funny way of showing it. In a New Year’s Eve news dump, the Environmental Protection Agency issued new Clean Water Act regulations that will make it more expensive for people to build roads, bridges, and homes.
Washington Examiner

China and NATO agree: Dangerous to depend on each other

China is vulnerable to international restrictions on its ability to import vital supplies “once the international situation changes,” a senior official fears. “China has a high degree of foreign dependence on some important mineral resources, and once the international situation changes, it will certainly affect economic security or even national security,” Chinese Natural Resources Minister Wang Guanghua told state media, per a South China Morning Post translation.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s open borders: 1.3 million in — 28,000 out

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gets very upset when reporters even suggest President Joe Biden has turned our southern border into an open border. “The fact is that the removal of Title 42 does not mean the border is open,” Jean-Pierre responded to a reporter last month. “Anyone who suggests otherwise is simply doing the work of these smugglers who, again, are spreading misinformation, which is very dangerous.”
Washington Examiner

Biden’s absurd defense for debt amnesty power grab

When then-President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency to secure $10 billion to finish the existing wall on the southern border, Democrats uniformly and correctly called foul. Congress had explicitly denied Trump that money, and it was a clear abuse of his authority to claim emergency powers to go around them.

