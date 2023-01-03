Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Panthers players show support for interim coach Steve Wilks getting the permanent job
When Matt Rhule was fired early this season, the Carolina Panthers were 1-4. They looked like one of the worst teams in football. Shortly after that they traded their best player, running back Christian McCaffrey, with no help for the current roster coming back. Steve Wilks isn't a hot name....
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
If Packers make playoffs, trip to San Francisco to play 49ers looks increasingly likely
If the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night and clinch a playoff spot as the seventh seed, a trip to San Francisco to play the 49ers looks increasingly likely. If the Packers, 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings all win in Week 18, the...
CBS News
Dolphins sign Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week's loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn't finish the game.
Panthers notes: More Josh Norman, a Harbaugh update, and why Preston Williams might play
The Carolina Panthers are hoping to play a few players who have not seen much playing time yet this season against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Who should be the NFL’s Coach of the Year?
There have been a lot of surprises in the 2022NFL season. Here’s a look at the top Coach of the Year candidates: Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles Preseason win total*: 9.5 *Courtesy of The Action Network Record: 13-3 Nick Sirianni is the favorite and was running away with this award until recent losses. Without Jalen Hurts, Read more... The post Who should be the NFL’s Coach of the Year? appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
cbs17
Sources: NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game suspended Monday night after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP...
Carolina Panthers: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Saints
With the Carolina Panthers set to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, all eyes will be on this final matchup of the season for both teams. Ahead of this Panthers-Saints game, we will be making our Panthers Week 18 predictions. The Carolina Panthers 2022 campaign has not...
WCNC
Panthers players remain steadfast in support for Steve Wilks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs that eliminated the Carolina Panthers from playoff contention, players are still very supportive of head coach Steve Wilks. "If you ask any man in this locker room," defensive tackle Derrick Brown said, "we want Steve Wilks to...
Saints Have Plenty at Stake vs. Panthers in Week 18
It might not be for a playoff berth, but New Orleans still has plenty of motivation when they host division rival Carolina in Sunday's season finale.
Yardbarker
Panthers Opinion: Time For Management To Improve Approach
The Carolina Panthers hover at a crossroads. With one failed coaching hire under his belt, what’s the future for the Panthers?. Despite a recent history of losing, the Carolina Panthers are a sleeping giant. With a two-state, rabid fanbase, and a billionaire owner, Carolina possesses all the tools to succeed. Yet, after a coaching failure, and a litany of free agent faux pas, the franchise still looks for long-term answers. With the 2022 season lurking in the rearview, an uncertain but potentially successful future awaits. If owner David Tepper and GM Scott Fitterer do not botch the process.
cbs17
Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady donate more than $20,000 to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (WNCN) — Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady have helped Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s charity GoFundMe reach the $5 million threshold after each donating at least $10,000 each. The GoFundMe, originally set up as a toy...
