ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS News

Dolphins sign Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week's loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn't finish the game.
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

Who should be the NFL’s Coach of the Year?

There have been a lot of surprises in the 2022NFL season. Here’s a look at the top Coach of the Year candidates: Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles Preseason win total*: 9.5 *Courtesy of The Action Network Record: 13-3 Nick Sirianni is the favorite and was running away with this award until recent losses. Without Jalen Hurts, Read more... The post Who should be the NFL’s Coach of the Year? appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TENNESSEE STATE
WCNC

Panthers players remain steadfast in support for Steve Wilks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs that eliminated the Carolina Panthers from playoff contention, players are still very supportive of head coach Steve Wilks. "If you ask any man in this locker room," defensive tackle Derrick Brown said, "we want Steve Wilks to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Panthers Opinion: Time For Management To Improve Approach

The Carolina Panthers hover at a crossroads. With one failed coaching hire under his belt, what’s the future for the Panthers?. Despite a recent history of losing, the Carolina Panthers are a sleeping giant. With a two-state, rabid fanbase, and a billionaire owner, Carolina possesses all the tools to succeed. Yet, after a coaching failure, and a litany of free agent faux pas, the franchise still looks for long-term answers. With the 2022 season lurking in the rearview, an uncertain but potentially successful future awaits. If owner David Tepper and GM Scott Fitterer do not botch the process.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy