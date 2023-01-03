The Carolina Panthers hover at a crossroads. With one failed coaching hire under his belt, what’s the future for the Panthers?. Despite a recent history of losing, the Carolina Panthers are a sleeping giant. With a two-state, rabid fanbase, and a billionaire owner, Carolina possesses all the tools to succeed. Yet, after a coaching failure, and a litany of free agent faux pas, the franchise still looks for long-term answers. With the 2022 season lurking in the rearview, an uncertain but potentially successful future awaits. If owner David Tepper and GM Scott Fitterer do not botch the process.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO