sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater Memorial Continues Discussion on Weapons Policy
ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employees and the board of trustees are continuing to update its violence prevention policy after more suggested changes were proposed at a recent meeting. During the MHSC Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, trustee Ed Tardoni asked staff to continue working on...
UPDATE: Missing Wyoming Runaway Found Safe
UPDATE: Police now say she has been found and is safe. Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in finding Snow White, who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs City Council Approves Changes to Service Animal Ordinance
ROCK SPRINGS — Service animal owners will no longer be restricted to the number of animals they can own after the Rock Springs City Council passed an ordinance on final reading this week. The Council met for the first time in 2023 Tuesday night and addressed several changes to...
wyo4news.com
RS City Council members and newly elected Mayor Max Mickelson meet for the first time this year
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Newly elected Rock Springs City Council members were sworn in last night prior to the first council meeting of 2023. City Council members now include Tom Allen, Jeannie Demas, Larry Hickerson, Tim Robinson, Brent Bettolo, Randy Hanson, Dan Pedri, and Robb Zotti. Max Mickelson was sworn in as the new Mayor of Rock Springs as well.
sweetwaternow.com
Karla Jean Gunderson (July 17, 1931 – December 28, 2022)
Karla Jean Gunderson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming for the past 10 years and former resident of East Carbon, Utah. She was born...
sweetwaternow.com
Donald Lindsley (October 27, 1960 – January 1, 2023)
Donald Lindsley, 62, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for the past 34 years and former resident of Granger, Wyoming and Roosevelt, Utah. He was born October 27, 1960, the son of...
sweetwaternow.com
Free Christmas Tree Recycling Offered by Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department is asking residents to recycle their Christmas trees. According to the city, trees placed on the curbside are taken to the landfill. In an effort to keep trees out of the landfill, the City is encouraging residents to drop their trees off at 200 Community Park Drive during daylight hours. These trees will then be recycled into mulch to replenish the city’s tree mulch stockpile.
sweetwaternow.com
Four-Day School Week Draws Strong Support (Part 1)
ROCK SPRINGS — So far, the opinion appears close to unanimous that the four-day school week is working for Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 and should continue for the foreseeable future. The advantages that have been cited more than once include time now being allowed for more...
sweetwaternow.com
It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Flu Vaccine
Seasonal influenza activity is high and an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu. Sweetwater County Public Health has added additional walk-in Flu Clinics in January and February. Sweetwater County Public Health, 333 Broadway, Rock Springs. January 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 1-4 pm. and...
