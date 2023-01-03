Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family says missing man’s body had been in morgue for more than a month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova family said they found out their loved one had died only after his body sat at a Shelby County morgue for more than a month. On January 5, the family of William “Bill” Williams reached out to FOX13 to report that he had been missing since November 2. Hours later, they found out that his body had been at a morgue since November 16.
Man charged with murder mistakingly released from jail, rearrested when he showed back up for court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with murder for gunning down an innocent man was arrested again after accidentally being released from jail without bond. According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Gary Taylor, also known as “Lil Gary” was one of four men involved in the shooting. The...
Murder suspect in Memphis shooting let out on bond due to error
UPDATE: The District Attorney’s Office has provided the following statement: “We’ve received several inquiries regarding the case of Gary Taylor, who was charged with First Degree Murder and due to a process error recently released on his own recognizance pending trial. The DA’s Office played no role in the decision to release him. Per longstanding […]
Finesse2tymes Speaks After 2 Men Were Charged In Shooting At His Concert
The Memphis native explained what happened before the shooting.
wvlt.tv
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo who passed away at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo was best known as one of the members of the Three 6 Mafia rap group. The circumstances around her death...
Popculture
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
WBBJ
Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
Woman charged after husband stabbed to death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged after her husband was fatally stabbed in the Medical District. According to MPD, 41-year-old Jermaine Smith was stabbed on Vance Avenue just before 11:30 Sunday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a woman flagged down officers in the area of Peabody Avenue and East […]
Memphis mother frustrated after her son’s accused killer released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a man killed in a shooting last month shared her pain and grief after learning her son’s accused killer was released from jail over the weekend without bond. “There must have been a glitch in the system. I mean how could they...
First homicide of 2023 reported in Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are currently investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2023. According to MPD, a man was killed in an overnight stabbing on Vance Avenue in the Medical District just before 11:30 Sunday night. The victim’s family told WREG this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn. They […]
Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
Mother and child caught between BCBS and Methodist Le Bonheur negotiations battle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare continues leaving many to turn to other options. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline. Blue Cross Blue Shield is offering some extensions but on a case-by-case basis.
Pair charged with stealing $60K worth of Nike shoes from train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are behind bars after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in Nike shoes from boxcars. On Jan. 2, officers responded to a boxcar burglary at Hernando Road and Effie Road. According to an affidavit, officers received a call from a concerned citizen who...
desotocountynews.com
Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto
Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
Tennessee store owner killed on Christmas
Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday.
wvlt.tv
New exhibit to open at Graceland showcases making of 2022 film ‘Elvis’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new exhibit to showcase the 2022 film “Elvis” is set to open this weekend at Graceland. The exhibit entitled “The Making of Elvis” celebrates the movie’s worldwide success. Action News 5 got a sneak peek of the exhibit Friday morning.
2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
