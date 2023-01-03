ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Murder suspect in Memphis shooting let out on bond due to error

UPDATE: The District Attorney’s Office has provided the following statement: “We’ve received several inquiries regarding the case of Gary Taylor, who was charged with First Degree Murder and due to a process error recently released on his own recognizance pending trial. The DA’s Office played no role in the decision to release him. Per longstanding […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo who passed away at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo was best known as one of the members of the Three 6 Mafia rap group. The circumstances around her death...
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder

A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Woman charged after husband stabbed to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged after her husband was fatally stabbed in the Medical District. According to MPD, 41-year-old Jermaine Smith was stabbed on Vance Avenue just before 11:30 Sunday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a woman flagged down officers in the area of Peabody Avenue and East […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First homicide of 2023 reported in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are currently investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2023. According to MPD, a man was killed in an overnight stabbing on Vance Avenue in the Medical District just before 11:30 Sunday night. The victim’s family told WREG this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto

Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
MEMPHIS, TN

