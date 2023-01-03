Alliance Elks names December teens of month

Alliance Elks Lodge 467 has announced its December Teenagers of the Month. Students are selected by their respective schools based on scholarship, leadership, character, citizenship and service to school and community.

Alliance

Emma Reese – The daughter of Joe and Jen Reese plays volleyball and soccer, and is an EBC Scholar Athlete. She is a member of National Honor Society, Student Senate and Key Club, and attends the Sports Medicine Program. Reese plans to attend college and major in the medical field.

Holden Robinson – The son of Josh and Kristin Robinson is on the football and wrestling teams. He is a member of National Honor Society and plans to attend Kent State University to major in sports medicine.

Louisville

Kaitlyn Kardohely – The daughter of Roy and Gabrielle Kardohely plays volleyball. She is a member of Key Club, Spanish Club, Lady Leopards Mentors and Hearts Dance Court. Kardohely plans to attend college.

Karson Siegfried – The son of Jason and Erika Siegfried plays baseball. He is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Spanish Club, Science Club and Jo's Bros Mentoring. Siegfried is on Executive Council and Hearts Dance Court. He plans to attend college to study engineering.

Marlington

Elizabeth Mason – The daughter of Scott and Sheryl Mason plays tennis and basketball and runs track. She is in the marching band and is president of the Class of 2023. Mason is president of National Honor Society, and a member of Spanish National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Rotary Interact Club and a peer tutor. She plans to attend college, where she plans to participate in athletics.

Jacob Marriner – The son of Brett and Elizabeth Martriner earned the Howard Strouble Heart Award as part of the football team. He is a member of Spanish Club, volunteers with Marlington Little Dukes and is a reading intervention buddy for first-graders. Marriner plans to attend Kent State University to study marketing and entrepreneurship.

Minerva

Hera Hoffee – The daughter of Mitchell and Angela Hoffee is on the cross country, track and basketball teams. She is a member of Student Council, Crescent staff, Pep Club and Stark County Young Leaders. Hoffee plans to attend college, and is undecided on her major.

Garrett Ault – The son of Bonnie Ault is on the soccer, track and football teams, and in choir. He is a Boy Scout and was on the football homecoming court. Ault plans to study exercise science while running track in college.

Sebring

Carli Ruzek – The daughter of Polly and Bob Ruzek plays volleyball and is co-captain of the cheerleading squad. She is a member of National Honor Society and Spirit Crew, and is a class officer. Ruzek is undecided on her future plans.

Allen Shaffer – The son of Katie Shaffer volunteers at school and is working on a game server for people to have fun after school or work. He plans to attend college to study computer science.

St. Thomas

Kara Bing – The daughter of Anne Bing plays volleyball and is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Key Club, Culture Club and Stage Crew. She is a Student Ambassador. Bing plans to attend Walsh University with an undecided major.

Will Tabellion – The son of John and Mandy Tabellion is on the soccer and golf teams. He is a member of National Honor Society, Key Club, Academic Challenge and 4-H. Will plans to attend Walsh University to major in business.

West Branch

Zoe Lesch – The daughter of Anna Lesch and Michael Lesch plays softball and is on the Ohio Ice Travel Softball team. She plans to attend Malone University to study business and entrepreneurship along with commercial real estate while playing softball.

Mitchell Coffee – The son of Brian and Marsha Coffee has played football for four years and basketball for two years. He is a member of National Honor Society, a Class Officer, and an EBC Scholar Athlete. Coffee is a Little Warriors coach. He plans to attend college to study finance while playing football.