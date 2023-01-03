ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

After Oldest House is Demolished, Norwalk Officials Debate Demolition Delay, Affordable Housing and Energy Conservation Goals

By Sophia Muce
 5 days ago
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk P&Z Commission approves cannabis regulation

NORWALK, Conn. — Zoning regulations to govern cannabis establishments in the city were approved Wednesday by the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission, on a six to one vote. Retail dispensaries can operate near residential spaces, in a final change made Wednesday after a public hearing. The regulations are effective...
NORWALK, CT
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Norwalk, Connecticut

Norwalk is a city located on the northern shore of the Long Island Sound. It is part of the New York and Bridgeport metropolitan areas. It is located in southern Fairfield County. The city of Norwalk in Connecticut offers a wide variety of things to do. From historic sites and museums to outdoor activities and the beach, there is something for every person.
NORWALK, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Main Street Business Seeks Owner of Set of Keys

A set of keys were found outside of the offices of United Security Agency on Main Street in Bridgeport on Dec. 27. The company made a social media post about them and there was no response. If you lost your keys in that time frame, contact their office to describe...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

Arvoy: Why I am Running for the Stamford Board of Education

I am approaching this with much needed change in mind. I feel we have some wonderful, passionate Board members who’s dedication to a successful education for all students is top priority. I feel the board is polarized by politics and I feel I can bring a voice of reason to the table. I feel D’s and R’s should be checked at the Board room door, the focus should be totally on the students. Decisions being made by the board should be non partisan.
STAMFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

In Old Lyme, Let Cooler Heads Prevail

After at first pushing ahead for a quick approval in fall 2021 of new rules for Halls Road, cooler (and let me say competent) heads prevailed. And it’s been more than a year of work and revisions – with the help of counsel — by the Halls Road Improvements Committee to get their latest draft regulations to the point that they are ready to present to Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission.
OLD LYME, CT
ctexaminer.com

Middlebury Residents Push Back on Proposed Distribution Center

MIDDLEBURY — In a packed, often-heated public hearing at Thursday night’s Planning and Zoning meeting, residents lined up to express their disapproval of a proposed zoning change that would allow distribution centers in the town’s light industrial zones. The applicant for the zoning change, Stacey J. Drubner,...
MIDDLEBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Attempted Fraud

On January 4, 2023, officers were dispatched to Webster Bank for a fraud complaint. Bank personnel stated that a male had attempted to cash a check for $4,040 and the bank had verified that the check was fraudulent. The male was located down the street by officers and identified as Justin Drury, 21 of Ansonia. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly.
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Venezuelan eatery relocates from Trumbull to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Running a Venezuelan eatery in a city without many Venezuelan people would seem to be a daunting challenge. But Adriana Muñoz isn't deterred. She plans to get the city hooked on arepas and cachapas, a corn and cheese dish, and other Venezuelan staples. "We hope to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two Fairfield businesses fail health inspections in December

FAIRFIELD — A golf course and a luncheonette were the two businesses that failed health inspections last month. S&S Dugout in Southport failed its inspection and is awaiting a follow-up, while the Brooklawn Country Club failed its original inspection but passed a reinspection. A business fails its health inspection...
FAIRFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police

Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich. Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries. Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216. It was heading south on Field Point Road...
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Overheated Truck Causing I-95 Delays

2023-01-06@12:47pm–#Fairfield CT— #cttraffic– An overheated box truck is causing delays on I-95 southbound just before exit 24. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

