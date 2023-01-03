ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces Grant Funds to Expand High-Speed Internet Access in 28 Counties

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

The Center Square

Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown

(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
bizmagsb.com

Argent Financial Group acquires Ameris Bank Wealth Management

RUSTON – Argent Financial Group announced today that it has acquired Ameris Bank’s wealth management division with approximately $1 billion in assets under management. The acquisition will enhance Argent’s existing presence in Atlanta and expand its reach further in Georgia and northern Florida. As a result of this transaction, Argent Financial Group’s total client assets exceed $40 billion.
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia gas prices increase at the pump

ATLANTA – Georgia gas prices increased last week to an average of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than a month ago, and 32 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay $3.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Renewal by Anderson will open new facility in GA

ATLANTA – A full-service window replacement manufacturing company, Renewal by Anderson, will invest $420 million in a new Georgia facility. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia inspector general is reporting hundreds of state unemployment workers received millions in unemployment funding during the pandemic. That bombshell report says many of those full-time state employees received thousands of dollars each. The Office of the State Inspector General sent a letter to Governor...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dunkin’ offering free coffee at participating Georgia locations Jan. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ is offering Georgia fans a free medium hot or iced coffee Jan. 9 to prepare for the college football national championship!. Customers can get their free coffee along with a limited edition Dawgs Donut, a “traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with red sprinkles.”
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia

Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Georgia gas tax to rise as suspension ends

Georgia’s gas tax suspension is scheduled to end Tuesday, Jan. 10. The General Assembly passed legislation to suspend the state’s motor fuel tax back in March. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law and has been extending the suspension on a month-by-month basis. When announcing the latest extension...
GEORGIA STATE

