Read full article on original website
Related
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces Grant Funds to Expand High-Speed Internet Access in 28 Counties
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
valdostatoday.com
Grant awards will improve internet for GA
ATLANTA – The Capital Projects Fund Grant Program announces preliminary grant awards to improve broadband internet expansion in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown
(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
bizmagsb.com
Argent Financial Group acquires Ameris Bank Wealth Management
RUSTON – Argent Financial Group announced today that it has acquired Ameris Bank’s wealth management division with approximately $1 billion in assets under management. The acquisition will enhance Argent’s existing presence in Atlanta and expand its reach further in Georgia and northern Florida. As a result of this transaction, Argent Financial Group’s total client assets exceed $40 billion.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia gas prices increase at the pump
ATLANTA – Georgia gas prices increased last week to an average of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than a month ago, and 32 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay $3.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Advisors recommending personal renters insurance after some Ga. renters thought they were insured
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Tamacia Woolcock says her life now fits inside a couple of garbage bags after freezing temperatures caused pipes to burst in her Buford apartment last week. “This is the new year, and this is not how I imagined my year would be starting,” said Woolcock....
valdostatoday.com
Renewal by Anderson will open new facility in GA
ATLANTA – A full-service window replacement manufacturing company, Renewal by Anderson, will invest $420 million in a new Georgia facility. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County.
Incentives unknown for window replacement company building Georgia plant
(The Center Square) — A full-service window replacement company plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Georgia. However, it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any part of it. Renewal by Andersen, a division of Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen Corporation, said it would spend...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia boys fix mentor's car, gifts more money for holidays
Just before Christmas, the two were plotting the ultimate holiday gift. Now, they have another surprise up in the works.
WALB 10
‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia inspector general is reporting hundreds of state unemployment workers received millions in unemployment funding during the pandemic. That bombshell report says many of those full-time state employees received thousands of dollars each. The Office of the State Inspector General sent a letter to Governor...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dunkin’ offering free coffee at participating Georgia locations Jan. 9
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ is offering Georgia fans a free medium hot or iced coffee Jan. 9 to prepare for the college football national championship!. Customers can get their free coffee along with a limited edition Dawgs Donut, a “traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with red sprinkles.”
WALB 10
Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
Millions of Americans could see one-time payment from $6.6billion pot – see who qualifies
MILLIONS of Americans have a big treat coming for them as a one-time tax refund could be returned under a new proposal. Georgia residents may see money coming from a surplus budget amounting to over $6billion. The state ended the 2022 budget year with $6.6billion in surplus cash. On January...
wfxl.com
Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
wabe.org
Georgia gas tax to rise as suspension ends
Georgia’s gas tax suspension is scheduled to end Tuesday, Jan. 10. The General Assembly passed legislation to suspend the state’s motor fuel tax back in March. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law and has been extending the suspension on a month-by-month basis. When announcing the latest extension...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia audit finds $6.7 million in pandemic unemployment payments went to full-time state employees
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Georgia state employees received millions in unemployment payments - even as they were fully employed - in the midst of the pandemic, according to findings by the state inspector general. A letter sent Wednesday from the Georgia Office of the Inspector General to Gov. Brian...
GA state employees suspected of stealing more than $6.7M in unemployment benefits, audit claims
ATLANTA — Nearly 300 state employees are suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. A new internal state investigation identifies more than 280 state employees who applied for and collected the benefits, despite the fact that they were still employed by the state of Georgia.
Could you see another tax rebate? Gov. Kemp, lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s giant hill of money looms over state lawmakers as the 2023 session begins next Monday. State government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash, even after it filled its savings account to the legal limit. Gov. Brian Kemp...
Comments / 0