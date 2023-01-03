Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sheriff: Twenty-two arrested in recent drug investigations
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said 22 people were arrested on drug-related charges in recent round-up efforts. The arrests, he said, stem from investigations conducted in the latter part of 2022 and this year. The majority of these suspects have significant criminal histories, Campbell said. Ten of these suspects were on...
Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec....
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
iredellfreenews.com
Maureen Patricia Collins D’Andrea
Maureen Patricia Collins D’Andrea of Troutman, N.C., passed away Thursday, December 5, 2023, after a gallant five-year effort against cancer. Maureen was born in 1953 in Greenwich, Conn., to the late John and Elizabeth Collins. After graduating from Greenwich High School, Maureen worked as an Executive Secretary for the Town of Greenwich, and then married her high school sweetheart, Joseph D’Andrea, also of Greenwich. They moved to Danbury, Conn., to raise their two sons, Joseph and Thomas.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
iredellfreenews.com
Jackie Eugene Meadows
Mr. Jackie Eugene Meadows, 81, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, N.C. Jackie was born March 28, 1941, in Iredell County. He was the son of the late Merman Meadows and Helen Donaldson Meadows. He worked for 20 years as a builder with Duke Power Company and nine additional years with Iredell County School Systems in the maintenance department from which he retired. He was affectionately known in his neighborhood as “the Mayor of the Loop” for his willingness to lend a hand and help anyone in need.
Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
Busy Concord road opens after closing for serval hours due to crash
CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
iredellfreenews.com
Lisa Lynn Kleinhans
Lisa Lynn Kleinhans, 58, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at UNC-Rex Hospital in Raleigh, N.C. She was born on September 4, 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Jack Raymond Kleinhans and Astrid E Schmidt Kleinhans. Lisa was employed with De Rigo REM Eyecare. She...
iredellfreenews.com
Bettie Viola Campbell
Mrs. Bettie Viola Campbell, 73, was born in Rowan County, N.C., on March 2, 1949, to the late Dave Jackson and Cora Lee Correy Jackson. She departed this life on on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Bettie attended school in Rowan County and at...
iredellfreenews.com
Frederick Farnsworth Brown
Fred Brown, beloved father, son, brother, husband, and grandfather, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the age of 73. Born and raised in Indiana, Fred graduated from Brebeuf High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University. He began his career with Freightliner, eventually moving to North Carolina.
CMPD asking for help finding man last seen in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Detectives said JaZavier McLaughlin was seen walking around 4:23 p.m. that day near Tipton Drive in north Charlotte. Officers said McLaughlin was wearing a Boston Celtics hat, olive green...
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
Gun found inside stolen car with infant inside: Gastonia PD
The incident ended around 6:30 p.m. at Highway 321 and Main Avenue's intersection.
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius Police focus on NC mountains in search for Madalina
The Cornelius Police Department has placed its focus on the mountains as a location where a vehicle associated with the family of Madalina Cojocari was identified. On Friday, CPD said one of the family members was in the area of Madison County and asked if anyone has seen a light green Toyota Prius or Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, there between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The towns of Mars Hill and Hot Springs are in the county north of Asheville. Diana Cojocari is pictured wearing zip-up jackets and a grey hat.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Traffic checkpoint stop results in drug, weapons charges
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said a man reached for a handgun during a traffic stop Saturday, and that resulted in the arrests of two people. Cameron Alfonzo Bacon, 20, of Charlotte, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, felony possession of fentanyl and felony possession of a controlled substance inside a jail. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession with intent to deliver/sell marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $497,500.
‘It sickens me’: Charlotte sees deadly start to 2023
CHARLOTTE — A new year typically brings optimism but groups in Charlotte fighting gun violence can’t find anything to smile about so far in 2023. It has been a deadly start to the new year. “(There are) nights I just want to talk to my son, and I...
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
Morganton man killed in head-on crash in Burke County, troopers say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man was killed in a head-on crash on a highway in Burke County Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 4 on US 70 near Brandon Road. A Volkswagen car was traveling west on […]
