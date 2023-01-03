ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sheriff: Twenty-two arrested in recent drug investigations

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said 22 people were arrested on drug-related charges in recent round-up efforts. The arrests, he said, stem from investigations conducted in the latter part of 2022 and this year. The majority of these suspects have significant criminal histories, Campbell said. Ten of these suspects were on...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say

CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Maureen Patricia Collins D’Andrea

Maureen Patricia Collins D’Andrea of Troutman, N.C., passed away Thursday, December 5, 2023, after a gallant five-year effort against cancer. Maureen was born in 1953 in Greenwich, Conn., to the late John and Elizabeth Collins. After graduating from Greenwich High School, Maureen worked as an Executive Secretary for the Town of Greenwich, and then married her high school sweetheart, Joseph D’Andrea, also of Greenwich. They moved to Danbury, Conn., to raise their two sons, Joseph and Thomas.
TROUTMAN, NC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte

When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Jackie Eugene Meadows

Mr. Jackie Eugene Meadows, 81, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, N.C. Jackie was born March 28, 1941, in Iredell County. He was the son of the late Merman Meadows and Helen Donaldson Meadows. He worked for 20 years as a builder with Duke Power Company and nine additional years with Iredell County School Systems in the maintenance department from which he retired. He was affectionately known in his neighborhood as “the Mayor of the Loop” for his willingness to lend a hand and help anyone in need.
TROUTMAN, NC
WCNC

Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Lisa Lynn Kleinhans

Lisa Lynn Kleinhans, 58, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at UNC-Rex Hospital in Raleigh, N.C. She was born on September 4, 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Jack Raymond Kleinhans and Astrid E Schmidt Kleinhans. Lisa was employed with De Rigo REM Eyecare. She...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Bettie Viola Campbell

Mrs. Bettie Viola Campbell, 73, was born in Rowan County, N.C., on March 2, 1949, to the late Dave Jackson and Cora Lee Correy Jackson. She departed this life on on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Bettie attended school in Rowan County and at...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Frederick Farnsworth Brown

Fred Brown, beloved father, son, brother, husband, and grandfather, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the age of 73. Born and raised in Indiana, Fred graduated from Brebeuf High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University. He began his career with Freightliner, eventually moving to North Carolina.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Queen City News

Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius Police focus on NC mountains in search for Madalina

The Cornelius Police Department has placed its focus on the mountains as a location where a vehicle associated with the family of Madalina Cojocari was identified. On Friday, CPD said one of the family members was in the area of Madison County and asked if anyone has seen a light green Toyota Prius or Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, there between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The towns of Mars Hill and Hot Springs are in the county north of Asheville. Diana Cojocari is pictured wearing zip-up jackets and a grey hat.
CORNELIUS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Traffic checkpoint stop results in drug, weapons charges

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said a man reached for a handgun during a traffic stop Saturday, and that resulted in the arrests of two people. Cameron Alfonzo Bacon, 20, of Charlotte, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, felony possession of fentanyl and felony possession of a controlled substance inside a jail. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession with intent to deliver/sell marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $497,500.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy