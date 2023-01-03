Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal MarketWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Kean to receive $4.25M in federal funding to support 3 key initiatives
Kean University will receive more than $4 million for a series of new initiatives tied to its new designation as an urban research university under the federal spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden, the school announced. The $1.7 trillion spending plan includes a total of $4.25 million...
Richman, immigration lawyer, joins Meyner and Landis
Allison Richman, an immigration lawyer, has joined Meyner and Landis as an associate, the Newark-based firm announced. Richman’s practice is focused on employment and family-based immigration petitions, including all aspects of business and corporate immigration. She represents clients in immigrant (permanent) and non-immigrant (temporary) matters, including assisting H-1B professionals, L-1A and L-1B intracompany transferees and family-based petitioners.
Transgender councilwoman takes office in Trenton
The state's LGBT rights group says Jennifer Williams is the first transgender person elected to a municipal council in New Jersey. The post Transgender councilwoman takes office in Trenton appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
NAI Hanson, C&W negotiate lease for 79,076 sq. ft. of industrial space in Carlstadt
NAI James E. Hanson announced Thursday it helped broker the lease of 79,076 square feet of industrial space at 100 Industrial Road in Carlstadt. NAI Hanson’s Scott Perkins, Chris Todd and William Ericksen represented the landlord in the transaction with the tenant, AxleHire, which was represented by Robin Dodson, Stephen Elman and John McManus of Cushman & Wakefield.
Absecon, NJ Post Office Removes Posted Killed In Action Photos
A resident of Absecon, New Jersey has reached out to us for our help with a disturbing situation involving the Absecon City Post Office. It is our pleasure to try to lend an assist here because we strongly agree that the situation is unacceptable and that it must be properly addressed.
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
Saiber names 2 to serve as co-managing members to lead its Executive Committee
Saiber on Tuesday said it named two new co-managing members to work in tandem to lead the Florham Park-based law firm’s Executive Committee. Effective Jan. 1, Nino Coviello and Jennine DiSomma were named to succeed William Maderer, who has served as managing member since 2004. DiSomma is the first woman to fill this role in the firm’s more-than-70-year history.
Second Battle of Trenton at Assunpink Creek
Second Battle of Trenton at Assunpink Creek Summary. The Second Battle of Trenton was fought between the United States and Great Britain on January 2, 1777, along the bank of the Assunpink Creek, on the lower end of Trenton, New Jersey. Following the incredible events of December 25–26, where General George Washington and his army crossed the Delaware River in a blinding snowstorm and shocked the Hessians at Trenton, he moved his army back over the river to Pennsylvania.
Tinton Falls resident named retail relationship manager at Kearny Bank’s Little Silver branch
Tinton Falls resident Patricia Zilly has been appointed assistant vice president and retail relationship manager for Kearny Bank’s Little Silver location. Guiding a local team of banking professionals, Zilly manages sales, development and branch operations, while providing financial products to clients and establishing new business relationships. With more than...
Newmark completes 40,000 sq. ft. of Class A office transactions at Broadacres in Bloomfield
Newmark said Wednesday that it has secured four new leases on behalf of Montclair-based based owner ERCT Capital Group at its Class A complex, Broadacres Office Park in Bloomfield. The transactions span nearly 40,000 square feet and welcome new tenants Rainbow Therapy with 8,707 square feet at 300 Broadacres, Alliance Health Systems with 12,971 square feet at 1455 Broad St., and Technogym with 15,186 square feet and Systra Consulting’s 3,089-square-foot renewal at 400 Broadacres.
Middlesex County Office of Passport Services earns 100% rating three years in a row
MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The Office of Passport Services was officially recognized by the United States Department of State for fully meeting annual inspection requirements for managing passport applications and renewals for three consecutive years. The Office of Passport Services received a 100% rating with zero penalties or deductions on...
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
Lewis leaves tenure on Lawrence Township Council for County Commission
While Jan. 3 marked the first meeting of the new year for the Lawrence Township Council, it also marked the last meeting for Township Councilwoman Cathleen Lewis. Lewis, who had served on the Lawrence Township Council since 2012 and held the ceremonial post of mayor in 2014 and 2015, leaves the Council to take a seat on the Mercer County Board of County Commissioners. The swearing-in ceremony for the county commissioners was held on Jan. 4 in Trenton.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
JLL arranges JV equity and debt for $135M best-in-class multihousing development in Livingston
JLL Capital Markets announced Thursday that it arranged the $88.6 million construction financing and the $38 million equity placement for Canterly Place, a 300-unit, to-be-built, Class A apartment building located in Livingston. JLL represented the sponsor, Okner Developers LLC, to secure the 10-year, fixed-rate construction loan through Northwestern Mutual. JLL...
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
