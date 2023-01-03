Tuesday Midday Forecast: Dry for the rest of the work week
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy early, with skies becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-40s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and cooler. Low: 37. High: 59. Wind: NW 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 38. High: 64. Wind: S 10 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 66. Wind: SW 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 48. High: 58. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 60. Wind: NE 5 mph.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0