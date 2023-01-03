ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Midday Forecast: Dry for the rest of the work week

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoWcj_0k1m7NWE00

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy early, with skies becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-40s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and cooler. Low: 37. High: 59. Wind: NW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 38. High: 64. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 66. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 48. High: 58. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 60. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
TEXARKANA, TX
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday

THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Tracking the winter storm as it moves east

Blizzard warnings are posted in parts of the West and Midwest, the Southern Plains is bracing for violent thunderstorms and hail, and the South is on the lookout for a possible tornado outbreak. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

The United States Braces For a Major Atmospheric River Storm.

Photo courtesy of Science/HowstuffworksPhoto byHow Stuff Works. An atmospheric river event will start on the West Coast this weekend, and eventually move across the country creating hazardous weather for millions. The west coast will see a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and coastal flooding. Then the storm will move eastward, creating a potential of blizzard conditions in the Midwest and tornadoes in the South.
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested for online solicitation of minor

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The Grand Saline Police Department began investigating this case on Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division Agents helped police and they said Marty McCormick, of Grand Saline, was a suspect. Police obtained […]
GRAND SALINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

VIDEO: Smith County inmate arrested after escaping from law enforcement vehicle, breaking into 2 houses, officials say

UPDATE – An inmate who escaped from a law enforcement van on Tuesday was charged with three new offenses. Timothy Chappelle, 41, was charged with escape while arrested/confined felony and two counts of burglary of habitation. The man was initially booked into jail for a criminal mischief charge. His bond total is now $1.38 million. […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Body found in vacant lot in Longview has been identified

UPDATE: The body found in Longview on Monday has now been identified as 34-year-old Paul Stebbins II. Investigators say at this moment there is no criminal act suspected. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Public Information Officer with Longview Police, Brandon Thornton, has confirmed that police have recovered a body in Longview. The body was found in […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Monday Forecast: Scattered severe storms expected today and tonight

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Scattered to numerous severe storms are expected after 11 AM. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Scattered to numerous severe storms expected before 2 AM. […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Sunday Night Forecast: Severe weather expected tomorrow

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy with some drizzle closer to daybreak. Low: 66. Winds: S 101-5 MPH. TOMORROW: Severe storms are expected started late in the morning and continue through the evening. All modes of severe weather are possible with damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Otherwise, cloudy, and breezy. Chance of rain: 80%. High: […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Midday Forecast: Warm Friday, rain returns Saturday

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain north, increasing to a 60% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: W 10 […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Morning Forecast: Rain moving out of East Texas

Rain will end from west to east across East Texas this morning. FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 64. Light NE wind. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 47. Wind calm. SATURDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Sunny. High 68. Wind SW 5-10 gusts 20. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 55. Wind SW 5-10 gusts 20. SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Forecast: Dry conditions expected through Friday

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and cool after midnight. Low: 44. Winds: W 5-10 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and cool. High: 65. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 39. High: 62. Winds: N 5 MPH. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 40. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH. SATURDAY: […]
WJCL

Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances

For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy