Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did you get your one-time payment up to $1,050? If not, you still may qualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Related
Brand new terminal at Newark Airport finally opens next week
NEWARK — After a long, anticipated wait, the newly renovated Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport will open this month. The first flights in and out of Newark Liberty’s new, world-class Terminal A will commence on January 12, spokesman Thomas Pietrykoski said. The new Terminal A was...
roi-nj.com
NAI Hanson, C&W negotiate lease for 79,076 sq. ft. of industrial space in Carlstadt
NAI James E. Hanson announced Thursday it helped broker the lease of 79,076 square feet of industrial space at 100 Industrial Road in Carlstadt. NAI Hanson’s Scott Perkins, Chris Todd and William Ericksen represented the landlord in the transaction with the tenant, AxleHire, which was represented by Robin Dodson, Stephen Elman and John McManus of Cushman & Wakefield.
NJ.com
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
How to file for unemployment in NJ, and how much you can receive
⚫ Who's eligible for unemployment benefits in New Jersey?. If you lose your job "through no fault of your own," you're eligible to receive up to 26 weeks of partial pay in the Garden State. Unemployment insurance turned into a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of claimants during the coronavirus...
rew-online.com
$75.8M financing secured for multi-tenant industrial portfolio in Newark
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $75.8 million in acquisition financing for Newark Distribution Center, a 738,238-square-foot, three-building industrial portfolio in the port submarket of Newark, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Hines, in securing the acquisition loan through SMBC. The portfolio is fully leased to 16...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NJ residents are moving out in high numbers again in 2022. Where would they move if they could go anywhere?
Family Destinations Guide, a “kid-friendly vacation ideas site,” surveyed over 3,000 families, proposing that they hypothetically have a clean break and move somewhere else.
Minimum wage in New Jersey is now $14.13
As of January 1st, the minimum wage for most workers in the state of New Jersey is $14.13 as the state target of $15 per hour nears. Although critics have argued the raising of the minimum wage has created a negative financial burden for small businesses, Governor Phil Murphy has touted the increase as a success that makes New Jersey a role model for the nation. The rate increase which went into effect on Monday, increased the minimum wage by $1.13. The following information was published in a state press release on Monday: The increase is part of legislation signed by The post Minimum wage in New Jersey is now $14.13 appeared first on Shore News Network.
roi-nj.com
Englewood Cliffs-based OSA Insurance acquired by Hub International
Englewood Cliffs-based OSA Insurance Brokerage Group and OSA Insurance Brokerage Services, which specializes in commercial insurance services for clients in the real estate industry, including real estate owners, developers, contractors, management companies and condominiums/co-ops, has been acquired by Hub International, it was announced Thursday. Terms were not announced. Max Osa,...
fox5ny.com
NY, NJ residents moving out in high numbers in 2022, but to where?
NEW YORK - The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study is out but it wasn't good news for New Jersey or New York. The Garden State ranked first on the list of Most Moved From States, with New York listed as third. JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 1:...
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
New Bill Speeds Up Construction Permitting, Funds 79 Affordable Housing Units
A new law makes several changes to the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Act designed to speed up the construction permitting processPhoto byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy announces more than $19 million in funding for nearly 80 affordable housing units across the state of NJ.
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Zip Codes
Each year at this time, Propertyshark.com puts out its list of the 100 most expensive places to live in the country. They break it down by zip code, and then rank them according to median sales prices that have actually closed. Interestingly, they also rank states by the number of...
roi-nj.com
NJEDA approves FRIDG program to fight food insecurity and combat food deserts
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority approved $2.5 million to be allocated to the Food Retail Innovation in Delivery Grant, or FRIDG, program that will strengthen food security in the state’s 50 Food Desert Communities. FRIDG will assist in the purchase and installation of temperature-controlled lockers to expand food...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
roi-nj.com
Alfred Sanzari Enterprises inks renewal with longtime tenant at Glenpointe
Alfred Sanzari Enterprises on Thursday announced a 6,407-square-foot renewal with the Cornea and Laser Eye Institute at Glenpointe Centre East in Teaneck. The tenant was represented by Leslie Florio of Clover Realty Group. Founded in 1995, the Cornea and Laser Eye Institute is a nationally renowned center specializing in laser,...
Corrie Writing
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New York
The recent opening of the Housing Works Cannabis Co. store in New York City, the first legal recreational marijuana market in the city, has brought attention to the issue of unlicensed weed sellers. These sellers, who have been operating in various neighbourhoods in the city, may face challenges as the city enforces a set of strict regulations for licensed marijuana retailers. These regulations, which are overseen by the New York Office of Cannabis Management, cover a wide range of issues including location, security, and aesthetics.
Do I have to tell anyone I won the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot in NJ?
The Mega Millions jackpot is again headed for seven digits as no one has won it in the 23 drawings since Oct. 14. The annuity value will be just shy of $1 billion at $940 million with a cash value of $483.5 cash for Friday's drawing. Whoever wins the jackpot many times is forced to go through a presentation with their state lottery presenting them with a large fake check and revealing their name to everyone.
Comments / 2