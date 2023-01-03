As of January 1st, the minimum wage for most workers in the state of New Jersey is $14.13 as the state target of $15 per hour nears. Although critics have argued the raising of the minimum wage has created a negative financial burden for small businesses, Governor Phil Murphy has touted the increase as a success that makes New Jersey a role model for the nation. The rate increase which went into effect on Monday, increased the minimum wage by $1.13. The following information was published in a state press release on Monday: The increase is part of legislation signed by The post Minimum wage in New Jersey is now $14.13 appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO