The Latest on Limestone Community School’s Soft Lockdown
The Limestone Community School went into a soft lockdown on Tuesday, January 3 around 10:30 am after an online threat. Limestone Community School on Soft Lockdown on January 3, 2023. The Maine State Police contacted the school principal, Ben Lothrop about the threat. Parents were notified and all after-school activities...
Presque Isle Police Department 2022 Year End Crime Stats
The Presque Isle Police Department released some of their year end crime stats for 2022. The information was shared on their Facebook page. The numbers show an increase in calls rose almost 57% from previous years, according to PIPD data. A total of 12,063 were made to the Presque Isle Police. The average over the past few years has been around 7,636 calls for service.
