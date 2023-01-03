The Presque Isle Police Department released some of their year end crime stats for 2022. The information was shared on their Facebook page. The numbers show an increase in calls rose almost 57% from previous years, according to PIPD data. A total of 12,063 were made to the Presque Isle Police. The average over the past few years has been around 7,636 calls for service.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO