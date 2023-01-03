ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Turnto10.com

Rhode Islanders pay respect to former Gov. Almond at State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of Rhode Islanders were in and out of the State House Thursday, paying respects to former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond, who passed away at 86 this week. Almond's official state portrait was placed in the building's rotunda, flanked by the United States flag...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 6, 2023

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Rhode Island Showmen, it's a man's world, and McCarthyism. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island Woman of the Year: The Old Boy Network

Just checking — which year is going to be the year of the woman?. In Rhode Island, there were major opportunities for women to achieve top leadership positions in government, business, and non-profits in 2022. It simply did not happen. Women lost ground at the top level. 2022 was...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

State House to hold tribute to Gov. Lincoln Almond

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Islanders are invited to a tribute in honor of former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond at the State House. Almond passed away at 86 this week. "Susan and I are saddened to learn of the passing of former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Almond,” Gov....
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Former Rhode Island governor Lincoln Almond passes away

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond has passed away at the age of 86. Almond’s passing was confirmed via a statement Tuesday from Gov. Dan McKee. “Gov. Almond often said his number one goal was to make Rhode Island a place where people wanted...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s Men of the Year: The Showmen

These three men are the embodiment of the saying, “the show must go on.”. Maybe no industry has felt the long-term impacts of the pandemic more than the theatre industry. Theatres across the globe have been devastated. New York’s Broadway has been economically pounded. Some of the best-known and most successful plays have been forced to close.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions

Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island begins issuing new license plates

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is finally issuing its new license plates to residents. Hundreds of people walked in and out of the Rhode Island DMV in Cranston Wednesday, some to get their new “Ocean" license plate, which replaces Rhode Island's "Wave," design which has been in circulation for the past 25 years. The design was picked in a contest last year.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

On Your Dime: Rhode Island truck toll appeal could cost taxpayers millions

In a matter of months, Rhode Island’s appeal to a federal judge’s truck toll ruling will land back in a courtroom, likely costing taxpayers millions of additional dollars. The multi-year legal battle between the state of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Trucking Association into the state’s tolling program ended in September, when U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry by declaring the law unconstitutional.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Lincoln Almond Was a Man of Unusual Integrity - Jim Murphy

I’ll never forget meeting Lincoln Almond in person for the first time at his home in Lincoln in 1994. As a native Rhode Islander, I was, like everyone else, aware of his long tenure as the state’s U.S. Attorney and his successful prosecution of leading crime figures over the years.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: McKee Has a Mandate

Make no mistake about it -- Dan McKee has a mandate. He beat back multiple Democratic challengers in the primary who combined to spend nearly $10 million to tell Rhode Islanders what a bad guy McKee was. Helena Foulkes spent $1.4 million of her own money to spread the message.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders encouraged to partake, new tax credits, lower energy bills

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is encouraging Rhode Islanders to take advantage of a new, energy-efficiency tax credit. The credit and rebates went into effect Jan. 1. as a part of the “Inflation Reduction Act” and can provide savings on energy-efficient home improvements. According...
Valley Breeze

Rhode Island Beekeepers Association announces 2023 Bee School

The Rhode Island Beekeepers Association is once again offering in-person Beginner Beekeeping Courses. The five-week course will begin in late January. The course will cover everything the beginning beekeeper needs to know, and a variety of beekeeping equipment will be displayed and demonstrated. Subjects will include: getting started, the honeybee life cycle, choosing an apiary site, buying bees and equipment, assembly of the hive, installing package bees, catching swarms, nectar sources, bee diseases and pests, hive inspections, and wintering.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 5, 2023

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith found some calmer weather on New Year’s Day, and they were able to cash in with a nice catch of codfish. The fishing was fully lock and load, but most of their favorite wrecks and rockpiles held some fish, which is a good sign for January fishing. The fleet will continue to sail whenever the weather allows, so be sure to check in with the office.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

