Turnto10.com
Rhode Islanders pay respect to former Gov. Almond at State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of Rhode Islanders were in and out of the State House Thursday, paying respects to former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond, who passed away at 86 this week. Almond's official state portrait was placed in the building's rotunda, flanked by the United States flag...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 6, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Rhode Island Showmen, it's a man's world, and McCarthyism. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Woman of the Year: The Old Boy Network
Just checking — which year is going to be the year of the woman?. In Rhode Island, there were major opportunities for women to achieve top leadership positions in government, business, and non-profits in 2022. It simply did not happen. Women lost ground at the top level. 2022 was...
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
Turnto10.com
State House to hold tribute to Gov. Lincoln Almond
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Islanders are invited to a tribute in honor of former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond at the State House. Almond passed away at 86 this week. "Susan and I are saddened to learn of the passing of former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Almond,” Gov....
ABC6.com
Former Rhode Island governor Lincoln Almond passes away
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond has passed away at the age of 86. Almond’s passing was confirmed via a statement Tuesday from Gov. Dan McKee. “Gov. Almond often said his number one goal was to make Rhode Island a place where people wanted...
whatsupnewp.com
New $46 million Air National Guard HQ to modernize Rhode Island’s 143rd Airlift Wing at Quonset
The Rhode Island Air National Guard is set to receive a new $46 million headquarters at Quonset Air National Guard Base in North Kingstown, thanks to funding secured by U.S. Senator Jack Reed. The state-of-the-art complex will replace the current 81-year-old facility, modernizing the base of operations for the 143rd...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s Men of the Year: The Showmen
These three men are the embodiment of the saying, “the show must go on.”. Maybe no industry has felt the long-term impacts of the pandemic more than the theatre industry. Theatres across the globe have been devastated. New York’s Broadway has been economically pounded. Some of the best-known and most successful plays have been forced to close.
GoLocalProv
2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions
Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island begins issuing new license plates
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is finally issuing its new license plates to residents. Hundreds of people walked in and out of the Rhode Island DMV in Cranston Wednesday, some to get their new “Ocean" license plate, which replaces Rhode Island's "Wave," design which has been in circulation for the past 25 years. The design was picked in a contest last year.
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Rhode Island truck toll appeal could cost taxpayers millions
In a matter of months, Rhode Island’s appeal to a federal judge’s truck toll ruling will land back in a courtroom, likely costing taxpayers millions of additional dollars. The multi-year legal battle between the state of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Trucking Association into the state’s tolling program ended in September, when U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry by declaring the law unconstitutional.
GoLocalProv
Lincoln Almond Was a Man of Unusual Integrity - Jim Murphy
I’ll never forget meeting Lincoln Almond in person for the first time at his home in Lincoln in 1994. As a native Rhode Islander, I was, like everyone else, aware of his long tenure as the state’s U.S. Attorney and his successful prosecution of leading crime figures over the years.
ABC6.com
After over 25 years and thousands of votes, some Rhode Islanders receive ‘ocean’ plate
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Division of Motor Vehicles started issuing Rhode Island’s new “ocean” license plate on Tuesday. The old “wave” plate has been on cars in the Ocean State for the past 25 years. After over 100,000 votes last spring, the public...
Quick-hitting round of snow to blanket New England on Friday
A fast-moving disturbance sliding just off the New England coast will produce a quick burst of snow across the region Friday.
ABC6.com
Department of Education has been granted $7.2M to go towards mental health services through Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education has been granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee Administration announced Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: McKee Has a Mandate
Make no mistake about it -- Dan McKee has a mandate. He beat back multiple Democratic challengers in the primary who combined to spend nearly $10 million to tell Rhode Islanders what a bad guy McKee was. Helena Foulkes spent $1.4 million of her own money to spread the message.
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders encouraged to partake, new tax credits, lower energy bills
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is encouraging Rhode Islanders to take advantage of a new, energy-efficiency tax credit. The credit and rebates went into effect Jan. 1. as a part of the “Inflation Reduction Act” and can provide savings on energy-efficient home improvements. According...
Valley Breeze
Rhode Island Beekeepers Association announces 2023 Bee School
The Rhode Island Beekeepers Association is once again offering in-person Beginner Beekeeping Courses. The five-week course will begin in late January. The course will cover everything the beginning beekeeper needs to know, and a variety of beekeeping equipment will be displayed and demonstrated. Subjects will include: getting started, the honeybee life cycle, choosing an apiary site, buying bees and equipment, assembly of the hive, installing package bees, catching swarms, nectar sources, bee diseases and pests, hive inspections, and wintering.
Turnto10.com
Baker participates in ceremonial symbol exchange, lone walk as he leaves office
BOSTON (WJAR) — On his last day in office Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker participated in various ceremonies that are steeped in tradition and aid in the transfer of power. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito followed tradition and participated in a symbol exchange with Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 5, 2023
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith found some calmer weather on New Year’s Day, and they were able to cash in with a nice catch of codfish. The fishing was fully lock and load, but most of their favorite wrecks and rockpiles held some fish, which is a good sign for January fishing. The fleet will continue to sail whenever the weather allows, so be sure to check in with the office.
