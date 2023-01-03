ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGRZ TV

Seattle-based Buffalo Bills fans reflect on worldwide support for Damar Hamlin

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle may be home to the Seahawks, but it's also home to Buffalo transplants who stayed loyal to the Bills. Even while living outside of western New York, Bills Backers are still part of the "Bills Mafia" family. There are 400 Bills Backers chapters worldwide. The chapters host game day gatherings and NFL Draft watch parties at local bars and restaurants in each group's city.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL presents possible playoff scenarios after canceling Bills-Bengals

CINCINNATI — The NFL announced Thursday the Bills-Bengals game will not resume after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field of Paycor Stadium Monday night. The league also announced a slew of possible scenarios approved by the competition committee, including a potential neutral site for the AFC championship game. The league is considering several sites, including indoor and outdoor stadiums.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL teams encouraged to show support for Bills' Hamlin during Week 18 games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The National Football League is encouraging league-wide support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated and intubated on the field. On Friday, doctors removed the breathing tube.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
REPORT: Damar Hamlin to be paid in full after cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Sunday morning, the Bills plan to honor Damar Hamlin's full contract after Monday's near-fatal injury in Cincinnati. Rapoport reports that Hamlin's contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he ends up on injured...
BUFFALO, NY

