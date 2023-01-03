Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
WGRZ TV
Seattle-based Buffalo Bills fans reflect on worldwide support for Damar Hamlin
SEATTLE — The City of Seattle may be home to the Seahawks, but it's also home to Buffalo transplants who stayed loyal to the Bills. Even while living outside of western New York, Bills Backers are still part of the "Bills Mafia" family. There are 400 Bills Backers chapters worldwide. The chapters host game day gatherings and NFL Draft watch parties at local bars and restaurants in each group's city.
WGRZ TV
NFL presents possible playoff scenarios after canceling Bills-Bengals
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced Thursday the Bills-Bengals game will not resume after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field of Paycor Stadium Monday night. The league also announced a slew of possible scenarios approved by the competition committee, including a potential neutral site for the AFC championship game. The league is considering several sites, including indoor and outdoor stadiums.
WGRZ TV
NFL teams encouraged to show support for Bills' Hamlin during Week 18 games
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The National Football League is encouraging league-wide support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated and intubated on the field. On Friday, doctors removed the breathing tube.
WGRZ TV
REPORT: Damar Hamlin to be paid in full after cardiac arrest
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Sunday morning, the Bills plan to honor Damar Hamlin's full contract after Monday's near-fatal injury in Cincinnati. Rapoport reports that Hamlin's contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he ends up on injured...
Comments / 0