NHL
Wilson Returns
Nine years into his NHL career, Caps right wing Tom Wilson had been a model of durability, missing a grand total of 19 regular season games because of injury. But after suffering a torn ACL in Game 1 of Washington's opening round playoff series with Florida last May, Wilson underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Avalanche 3, Oilers 2 (OT)
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers were ready to taste revenge, but the Colorado Avalanche were cold as ice. In the first rematch of last season's Western Conference Final, the Oilers held a two-goal lead through 35 minutes before the Avalanche saw their constant pressure over the 60 minutes of regulation and overtime snowball into a 3-2 comeback victory at Rogers Place on Saturday night.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
NHL
HAWKS TOP FLAMES
CHICAGO - Certainly, there are no free spots on the bingo card. As tough as a team like the Blackhawks have had it this year, they proved they have something to work with. The Flames, unfortunately, were on the receiving end of that message on Sunday, falling 4-3 in overtime at the United Center.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in Chicago. Domi scores OT winner as Flames settle for a single point. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. 20 minutes ago. CHICAGO - Certainly, there are no free spots on the bingo card. As tough as a...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG
The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Thompson excited for All-Star nod, hopes for teammates to join him
Fans can send additional Sabres players by voting now through Jan. 17. Don Granato watched how Rasmus Dahlin gained confidence after participating in his first NHL All-Star Game last year. He sees the same potential for Tage Thompson - a scary thought for a player who already has 30 goals less than halfway through the season.
NHL
STL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (15-21-3) homestand continues with a matchup against the Blues (19-17-3) tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the contest:. 1. The Habs' first home game of 2023 didn't go as planned on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Rangers. Joel Armia scored the lone goal for Montreal. It was his first goal of the season. Head coach Gerard Gallant's squad scored three times in the second period courtesy of Chris Kreider, Braden Schneider and Filip Chytil, which gave New York a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. That ultimately sealed the deal. Chytil added an empty-netter late in regulation. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves in the loss. The Canadiens are 0-6-1 in their last seven contests. Allen will get the start again tonight.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals
It will be a familiar foe for the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Three days after suffering a 6-2 loss to Washington in Nationwide Arena, Columbus heads to the nation's capital to run it back against the Caps. There should be some energy among the boys after Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory against Carolina that included Kirill Marchenko's first career hat trick.
NHL
Panthers desperate for 2nd-half turnaround after rocky start
Every game 'a must-win' for last season's Presidents' Trophy winners. The Florida Panthers won the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top regular-season team in 2021-22. They had 58 wins, 11 more than ever before, and 122 points, 19 more than ever before. They defeated the Washington Capitals 4-2 in the...
NHL
Canadiens rally past Blues to end 7-game slide
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens trailed three times before rallying for their first win in eight games, 5-4 against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Saturday. Josh Anderson scored the game-winner midway through the third period, and Joel Armia scored two of three tying goals for Montreal (16-21-3), which ended an 0-6-1 skid, its longest of the season. Jake Allen made 18 saves.
NHL
On Tap: Karlsson looks to extend record point streak for Sharks
Panthers, Red Wings in Atlantic clash; Jets go for fourth straight. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games on Friday. Karlsson continues to shine for Sharks. The San...
NHL
'VERY PRIVILEGED AND HUMBLED'
A lot of what Nazem Kadri brings to the table can be measured on the scoresheet. But even more of it, can't. "He should show them his ring first," Head Coach Darryl Sutter said of what he can teach the Flames' up-and-comers. "That would be something to learn. How hard it is."
NHL
Marner gets 500th point in Maple Leafs win against Red Wings
TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist to reach 500 NHL points for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Marner, who also extend his home point streak to 17 games (six goals, 19 assists), has...
NHL
Matier Earns Gold, Ufko Bronze as World Junior Championship Concludes
Two Nashville Predators Prospects are leaving Halifax with new hardware after the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship came to an exciting close Thursday. Defenseman Jack Matier concluded his first World Juniors appearance winning the gold medal with Team Canada after a thrilling 3-2 overtime decision over the Czech Republic. The...
NHL
NHL All-Star Game rosters unveiled; Shesterkin among 11 1st-time picks
Fan vote to select remaining 3 players per division runs through Jan. 17. Igor Shesterkin, Jason Robertson and Matty Beniers were among 11 first-time selections for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Voice of the Predators Pete Weber Explains Absence and Road to Come
Weber, Doctors, Friends Discuss Hydrocephalus Diagnosis, Upcoming Procedure. In the nearly quarter century the Nashville Predators have skated at 501 Broadway, few figures have proved more important to the vitality of the franchise than Pete Weber. Dubbed "The Voice of the Predators," Weber joined the Preds franchise from the ground...
NHL
Wright Reassigned to Juniors
Kraken's 2022 first-round draft pick, fresh from captaining Team Canada to a World Junior gold medal, will rejoin his OHL Kingston club to make a run at coveted Memorial Cup. The Kraken announced Friday center Shane Wright has been reassigned to his juniors team, the Kingston Frontenacs, of the Ontario Hockey League.
NHL
Golden Knights Glide Past Penguins in 5-2 Victory
Vegas opens seven-game homestand with dominant win against Pittsburgh. The Vegas Golden Knights (27-12-2) returned to home ice with a 5-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-13-6) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. HOW IT WENT DOWN. Phil Kessel opened the scoring early in the first period to get the...
NHL
Rangers-Devils, Avalanche-Oilers highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets (Friday, 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSUNX, ESPN+, SN NOW) The Lightning (24-12-1) are...
