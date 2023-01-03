Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Technical difficulties - please stand by: NEXRAD radar closest to WNC down for repairs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Weather Service WSR-88D Doppler radar (NEXRAD) in Greer, South Carolina, which is operated by the weather forecast office in Greenville-Spartanburg, is out of service for the next few weeks. The radar failed on New Year's Eve -- Dec. 31, 2022 -- and a...
WLOS.com
Recent water outages hit Fairview business owner, her employees in the wallet
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — The recent water outages in the Asheville area hit more than homes – it also hit local businesses. Many had to shut down for days, losing income many desperately needed. From restaurants to dry cleaners to tap rooms, breweries and bars, being in the...
iheart.com
Last Boil Water Advisory Lifted, Gas Tax Jumps, Rental Assitance Available
(Asheville, NC) -- It appears that water service is back on around Asheville. The city announced yesterday that all boil advisories had been lifted after lab results revealed there were no contaminants. The last water to be restored came in the western part of the county yesterday. Customers may still see discolored or cloudy water.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County to suspend water distribution operation Wednesday evening
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, that the county's water distribution operations at two fire stations would be suspended the same day at 5 p.m. The county's announcement comes after the city of Asheville announced earlier in the day that all Boil Water Advisories...
Mountain Xpress
Businesses put humor to work along Asheville’s ‘pun corridor’
It’s not exactly news that Asheville’s roadways provoke strong feelings. Whether it’s a widening project, dieting project, pothole replacement scheme or some other infrastructure-related disruption, area residents love few things more than complaining about the shortcomings of local streets. (And hotels. And parking. And tourists. And new buildings. And lack of Costcos. Wait — what was I saying?)
WLOS.com
Water woes: Residents in the Candler area play the waiting game for service to be restored
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville leaders estimated residents in the western portion of Buncombe County could be without water for an additional 24-48 hours as crews work to restore water. “While we acknowledge there is room for improvement, I also want to note that I have full...
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes
After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
WLOS.com
Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
avlwatchdog.org
Can I help pay off kids’ school lunch debts? Does BeLoved Asheville clean up after homeless people?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Is there a way an individual can help pay off school lunch debt for Asheville and Buncombe County students whose parents can’t pay? Is there an organization to contribute to that does that?. My answer: Well,...
WLOS.com
12 Buncombe County schools remain under a Boil Water Advisory
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County schools are back in session, but 12 schools are still under a Boil Water Advisory. According to Buncombe County Schools officials, restrooms will function normally, hand sanitizer will be used for handwashing, and bottled water will be provided for students and staff. School...
WLOS.com
Deemed unsustainable, Pisgah's Butter Gap trail set to be preserved
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Butter Gap trail, located in the Pisgah Ranger District in Transylvania County, was recently deemed unsustainable by officials, and since then, agencies are coming together for a rebuilding and heavy maintenance project of the popular trail to preserve it for years to come.
WLOS.com
Thanks to Teachers: Ellen Lafferty
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Teaching fifth grade at IC Imagine Charter School is Ellen Lafferty’s second career. At least one parent of her students thinks she’s doing a first-rate job. As Ms. Lafferty teaches her students the meaning of different words from the book "The Phantom Tollbooth,"...
2 people rescued from flood waters in Greenville
Official said two people were rescued from flood waters Wednesday morning in Greenville.
hendersonville.com
Taking Hendersonville by Storm
“Rain, rain, go away, come again some other day.” This nursery rhyme is the perfect soundtrack for flood-prone areas during large rain events. When cities receive rainfall, sometimes in excessive amounts, that water needs to be properly managed. When the ground becomes oversaturated with water, it can be seen running down the sides of the roads and trickling down into catch basins, but what exactly happens once it’s down the drain? Through a network of structures, channels, and underground pipes, stormwater makes its way back into our local waterways. Stormwater has the potential to introduce new pollutants into surface water, increase soil erosion, cause flooding, and affect fish and wildlife habitat loss, among other issues. That’s where the City of Hendersonville’s Stormwater program comes into play.
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County gets $7.9 million to offer emergency rental assistance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Economic Services is poised to reboot the Emergency Rental Assistance program with more than $7 million in funding. The Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday accepting funding from the state's federal allocation of NC Pro Emergency Rental Assistance 2 in the amount of $7,980,669.
erienewsnow.com
3 Apparent drive-bys in 1 night investigated by Asheville police
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Asheville police say three apparent drive-by shootings happened early Monday morning, two of which happened at the same location within hours of each other. At around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street for a report of shots...
Morganton man killed in head-on crash in Burke County, troopers say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man was killed in a head-on crash on a highway in Burke County Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 4 on US 70 near Brandon Road. A Volkswagen car was traveling west on […]
Crews ask public to keep away from fire in Powell
Crews are currently working on a fire in an abandoned home Wednesday night, according to Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Larry Wilder.
WLOS.com
Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
