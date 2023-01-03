ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Last Boil Water Advisory Lifted, Gas Tax Jumps, Rental Assitance Available

(Asheville, NC) -- It appears that water service is back on around Asheville. The city announced yesterday that all boil advisories had been lifted after lab results revealed there were no contaminants. The last water to be restored came in the western part of the county yesterday. Customers may still see discolored or cloudy water.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Businesses put humor to work along Asheville’s ‘pun corridor’

It’s not exactly news that Asheville’s roadways provoke strong feelings. Whether it’s a widening project, dieting project, pothole replacement scheme or some other infrastructure-related disruption, area residents love few things more than complaining about the shortcomings of local streets. (And hotels. And parking. And tourists. And new buildings. And lack of Costcos. Wait — what was I saying?)
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes

After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

12 Buncombe County schools remain under a Boil Water Advisory

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County schools are back in session, but 12 schools are still under a Boil Water Advisory. According to Buncombe County Schools officials, restrooms will function normally, hand sanitizer will be used for handwashing, and bottled water will be provided for students and staff. School...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Ellen Lafferty

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Teaching fifth grade at IC Imagine Charter School is Ellen Lafferty’s second career. At least one parent of her students thinks she’s doing a first-rate job. As Ms. Lafferty teaches her students the meaning of different words from the book "The Phantom Tollbooth,"...
ASHEVILLE, NC
hendersonville.com

Taking Hendersonville by Storm

“Rain, rain, go away, come again some other day.” This nursery rhyme is the perfect soundtrack for flood-prone areas during large rain events. When cities receive rainfall, sometimes in excessive amounts, that water needs to be properly managed. When the ground becomes oversaturated with water, it can be seen running down the sides of the roads and trickling down into catch basins, but what exactly happens once it’s down the drain? Through a network of structures, channels, and underground pipes, stormwater makes its way back into our local waterways. Stormwater has the potential to introduce new pollutants into surface water, increase soil erosion, cause flooding, and affect fish and wildlife habitat loss, among other issues. That’s where the City of Hendersonville’s Stormwater program comes into play.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County gets $7.9 million to offer emergency rental assistance

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Economic Services is poised to reboot the Emergency Rental Assistance program with more than $7 million in funding. The Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday accepting funding from the state's federal allocation of NC Pro Emergency Rental Assistance 2 in the amount of $7,980,669.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
erienewsnow.com

3 Apparent drive-bys in 1 night investigated by Asheville police

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Asheville police say three apparent drive-by shootings happened early Monday morning, two of which happened at the same location within hours of each other. At around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street for a report of shots...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
BREVARD, NC

