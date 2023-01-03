Read full article on original website
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
wagmtv.com
Intervention Aroostook: 1.2.2023
On this segment of Intervention Aroostook we look at ways to celebrate the holiday season without alcohol or other toxic substances. On this segment of Intervention Aroostook, we begin a two part look at the dangers of fentanyl. Shawn Cunningham reports.
The Latest on Limestone Community School’s Soft Lockdown
The Limestone Community School went into a soft lockdown on Tuesday, January 3 around 10:30 am after an online threat. Limestone Community School on Soft Lockdown on January 3, 2023. The Maine State Police contacted the school principal, Ben Lothrop about the threat. Parents were notified and all after-school activities...
foxbangor.com
Aroostook County wind project
PORTLAND- Massachusetts intends to finance up to 40 percent of a wind power project in far northern Maine. That potentially gives Maine the partner it needs to make the project a reality. The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources has determined in a public finding that the 1,000-megawatt project would bring...
Sears Hometown Store in Caribou, Maine Announces Closing Liquidation
The Sears Hometown Store in Caribou is liquidating its items as part of an announced closure. A Sears Hometown Store in Farmington is also liquidating as it gets ready to close as well. This comes after the Sears Hometown Store in Fort Kent announced its closure in 2019. The Sears...
