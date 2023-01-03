ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou, ME

People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022

People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
Intervention Aroostook: 1.2.2023

On this segment of Intervention Aroostook we look at ways to celebrate the holiday season without alcohol or other toxic substances. On this segment of Intervention Aroostook, we begin a two part look at the dangers of fentanyl. Shawn Cunningham reports.
The Latest on Limestone Community School’s Soft Lockdown

The Limestone Community School went into a soft lockdown on Tuesday, January 3 around 10:30 am after an online threat. Limestone Community School on Soft Lockdown on January 3, 2023. The Maine State Police contacted the school principal, Ben Lothrop about the threat. Parents were notified and all after-school activities...
Aroostook County wind project

PORTLAND- Massachusetts intends to finance up to 40 percent of a wind power project in far northern Maine. That potentially gives Maine the partner it needs to make the project a reality. The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources has determined in a public finding that the 1,000-megawatt project would bring...
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

