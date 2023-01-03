ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-speed chase ends in Midwest City neighborhood

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A high-speed chase finally came to an end in Midwest City on Monday night.

Police say they attempted to pull over a vehicle because the driver had some misdemeanor warrants.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase, heading eastbound on I-40.

At points during the chase, speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, the suspect got off of the highway and ended up in a neighborhood.

The chase came to an end near S.E. 15th St. and Air Depot Blvd. in Midwest City.

The driver was taken into custody.

Robert Paulson
3d ago

that Oklahoma county jail make people act out like this, with a misdemeanor warrant they could of gotten right out...

