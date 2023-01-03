ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest

By Jared Gans
 3 days ago

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals late Monday and remains in critical condition, his team announced early Tuesday morning.

The Bills tweeted just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday that Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field after he collapsed following a tackle, and he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. The team said Hamlin had been sedated.

Hamlin stood up after tackling a Bengals player during the first quarter of the game but fell to the ground a few seconds later. He received CPR, and an ambulance came onto the field to take him to the hospital.

The Bills-Bengals game was temporarily suspended after Hamlin’s collapse and then postponed about an hour later. Members of both teams were visibly shaken by the incident.

Hamlin is 24 years old and in his second year in the NFL. He was drafted by the Bills in 2021 from the University of Pittsburgh.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) both released statements saying they were praying for Hamlin and his family.

About 100 fans eventually gathered a block away from the entrance to the emergency room where Hamlin was taken, and some brought candles, The Associated Press reported .

A community toy drive that Hamlin started had raised more than $3 million as of Tuesday morning after the incident. The listed goal was only $2,500.

CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
CBS Denver

Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital

Damar Hamlin has made significant progress in his recovery over the past two days, and doctors said the Buffalo Bills defensive back was able to begin communicating with them via writing on Wednesday night. One of his first questions was about the football game during which he suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr. Timothy Pritts from... The post Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Independent

Widow of only NFL player to die on the field responds to Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest: ‘You can’t blame football’

The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field in the histoy of the sport became “very emotional” while watching Damar Hamlin collapse on Monday, she said.Chuck Hughes was a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions in October 1971 when he clutched his chest and fell to the ground, suffering a fatal heart attack at the end of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. His widow, Sharon, rode with him in the back of the ambulance before he was pronounced dead.Just over 51 years later, she felt everything come back when she watched Buffalo Bills...
The Hill

The Hill

