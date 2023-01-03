ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: Water rescues conducted amid heavy rain. Lexington under flash flood warning

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Severe weather rolling through Western Kentucky into Central Kentucky has caused certain areas to be on heightened alert Tuesday morning.

Parts of Western Kentucky were placed under a tornado watch or warning early Tuesday, and Central Kentucky experienced heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service has advised that people in the areas experiencing severe weather should take precautions.

Here’s the latest information on the severe weather in Kentucky.

Staff writers Karla Ward, Valarie Honeycutt Spears and Rick Childress contributed to this report.

More severe weather possible Tuesday night

4:30 p.m. — The National Weather Service warned that more storms are possible across a swath of the state Tuesday night.

“An additional wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected ahead of a cold front late tonight into early Wednesday morning,” the weather service said. “A few storms may be strong to severe, particularly across south central Kentucky. Gusty winds and an isolated tornado would be the main severe threat.”

The storms will be moving southwest to northeast at 40 to 50 mph.

The weather service said the region will likely get less rain than it did this morning, but some “isolated minor flooding issues” are still possible, so people might need to be aware of standing water.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warned drivers to watch out for items such as small tree limbs and gravel that might have washed into the road.

In Anderson County, the cabinet said Ky. 1875, Avenstroke Road, was closed between milepoints 1.997 and 2.868, while Ky. 53, Bruner Road, had reopened between milepoints 7.715 and 8.534.

Flash flood warning extended

1 p.m. Lexington and other parts of Central Kentucky are under a flood warning until 2:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Flooding of low lying areas is imminent. The Lexington Traffic Management Center reported high water on Leestown Road near Dolan Lane earlier Tuesday.

Elkhorn Creek in Scott County rises 6 feet in 12 hours

12:30 p.m. — Rising waters on the North Elkhorn Creek flooded Peninsula Park near downtown Georgetown on Tuesday. By noon, the creek had risen to just over 10 feet, higher than at any point in 2022, preliminary data from a water gauge in the park showed . The creek, which cuts through Scott County and much of Central Kentucky, rose about six feet in 12 hours.

The Scott County Fire Department was engaged in multiple emergency water-related calls around the county “trying to rescue people from flooded vehicles,” the department said on Facebook on Tuesday morning .

Sgt. Robert Tackett with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said they’ve conducted four water rescues Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

Multiple roads are experiencing high water, especially in the northern parts of Scott County. Tackett said Broadway Street is blocked off in front of Garth Elementary School.

Bourbon County experiencing flooding

12 p.m. — Multiple roads in Bourbon County are blocked off to due high water in specific areas, according to Bourbon County dispatch. Russell Cave Road, Silas Road, Millersburg Road, Elizabeth Station Road and Cynthiana Road are all closed due to flooding.

Emergency officials have performed three rescues since 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch. No one was injured.

Lexington, Central Kentucky under flash flood warning

8:30 a.m. - Lexington and other parts of Central Kentucky are under a flash flood warning until 11:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Trained weather spotters noticed thunderstorms with heavy rain at approximately 8:52 a.m., triggering the flash flood warning.

Other counties included in the flash flood warning are Anderson, Bullitt, Hardin, LaRue, Marion, Nelson and Washington counties.

The NWS has advised that people in an area under a flash flood warning move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

Tornado warnings, watches issued in Western Kentucky

7:25 a.m. - According to the NWS, virtually all of Western Kentucky is under some sort of advisory. A flash flood warning has been issued for southeastern Christian County and Todd County and is expected to last until 8:45 p.m. Central Time.

The NWS said 1 to 3 inches of rain had already fallen from Fort Campbell to Trenton and Elkton early Tuesday morning and an additional 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Several counties are under a tornado watch until noon Eastern Time Tuesday. The counties under the tornado watch are Christian, Todd, Hardin, LaRue, Grayson, Green, Hart, Logan, Marion, Taylor, Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren counties, according to the NWS.

Parts of Western Kentucky, including Warren, Butler and Logan counties, were under a tornado warning but the advisory expired at 6 a.m. Central Time Tuesday.

Scott County Schools announced it will be canceling classes on Tuesday as a result of flooded roads and rising water in the county.

Lexington Herald-Leader

