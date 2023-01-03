Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
Both Colman-Egan Teams Win in Double-Header
In their double-header last night, both boys and girls teams for Colman-Egan were able to secure home victories. The evening started off with the boys team for Colman-Egan getting out to the early lead against Arlington, leading 23-11 after the first quarter and going into the half up 34-23. The Hawks continued to build on their lead in the second half, defeating the Cardinals 70-44.
Schetnan transferring from Louisville to SDSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls standout volleyball player is joining South Dakota State. Sydni Schnetnan, a 6’5″ outside hitter who has been a dual sport athlete at Louisville, is joining the Jackrabbit volleyball team. The former Washington High School standout is transferring with three seasons of volleyball eligibility remaining. “We are […]
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota natives playing on NDSU eager to face home state SDSU in FCS Title Game
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve heard all week what playing for a national title means to native South Dakotans on the South Dakota State roster heading into the FCS Championship. Yet there are three familiar faces at North Dakota State who will be wearing the black hat...
KELOLAND TV
200 former Jackrabbit players expected in Texas ahead of FCS championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bison ribs are on the menu Sunday for hundreds of Jackrabbit fans, former players and parents. That’s according to Ryan McKnight, a former South Dakota State University offensive lineman and president of the Jackrabbit Former Players Association. Ahead of Sunday’s big game, McKnight has been busy planning events to connect former players who will be attending the championship game.
kmaland.com
South Dakota prospect Rock chooses ISU
(Ames) -- Iowa State basketball received a commitment from JT Rock on Wednesday. Rock -- a 7-foot center from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, chose the Cyclones over offers from Creighton, Iowa, Purdue and Kansas. Rock is the Cyclones' second commit to their 2024 class.
SDSU preparing for a physical National Championship
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team is preparing to play a familiar opponent in NDSU, in this year’s FCS National Championship. The Bison and Jackrabbits played once already this season, with SDSU claiming a 23-21 win in Fargo. Similar to many of their past meetings, the one in October was a tough fought […]
SDSU takes 13 game win streak in National Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team lost its first game of the season at Iowa. Since then, the Jackrabbits have won 13 straight games, earning them the top seed in the FCS Playoffs. Now, the Jacks are seeking their first ever National Championship. SDSU is preparing to face a familiar opponent in […]
KELOLAND TV
Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When social worker Amanda Fickes left her home in Brookings Tuesday morning, the conditions were good. “But then halfway there, it was pretty bad,” Fickes told KELOLAND News Thursday. “My choices were to turn around or keep going. Turning around is hard on the interstate.”
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
FCS college football picks, predictions: NDSU vs. SDSU championship odds
It's not just the College Football Playoff determining its national champion this week as the FCS championship is slated between North Dakota State and South Dakota State this coming Sunday. North Dakota State has run away with the FCS championship in recent years, winning 9 titles in the last ...
siouxfalls.business
Casey’s to add 2 Sioux Falls locations
Southeast and northwest Sioux Falls will be the newest locations for Casey’s General Stores. The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store company purchased land at 1600 E. 69th Street, east of Cliff Avenue in the new Stadium Crossing development. “We have been working on securing a site in this...
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
KELOLAND TV
Mitchell tow truck frees truckers stranded for 4 days near Salem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Truckers stranded by the major winter storm are back on the road tonight. They were stuck in 4-foot drifts in the westbound rest area on I-90 near Salem. Buried in snow, frozen brake lines, unable to move. Eight truckers, some of them stuck at...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: TommyJack’s Pub
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! New Year's resolutions for Sioux Falls residents should include making extra room for the 32 savory burgers for this year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
dakotanewsnow.com
Interstate 29 reopened from Sioux Falls to Brookings, Closures of I-90 remain in place overnight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to Brookings on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will remain closed overnight from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. Crews say that clean-up has been slow due...
KELOLAND TV
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
KELOLAND TV
Tuesday’s storm through pictures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a crazy day packed full of snow pictures. This car is buried in southwest Sioux Falls. A familiar sight all around eastern KELOLAND. Nobody is going to be sitting outside on this deck enjoying a beverage anytime soon. Here’s one from Avera McKennan Hospital. Someone will probably need to check in and see the doctor with a sore back after they shovel this clean.
KELOLAND TV
New specialties coming to Vance Thompson Vision
A new year is always an exciting time of year that usually brings changes to our lives. Maybe it’s a promise to hit the gym more often, or finally clear out that cluttered junk drawer. The folks at Vance Thompson Vision are also excited for the new year. They...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly but calm weekend ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first full weekend of 2023 is upon us, and overall the forecast will be calm and a little on the chilly side. WEATHER ALERTS: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon for northeastern, eastern and southeastern South Dakota, as well as Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Osceola, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
