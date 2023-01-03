ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
amazingmadison.com

Both Colman-Egan Teams Win in Double-Header

In their double-header last night, both boys and girls teams for Colman-Egan were able to secure home victories. The evening started off with the boys team for Colman-Egan getting out to the early lead against Arlington, leading 23-11 after the first quarter and going into the half up 34-23. The Hawks continued to build on their lead in the second half, defeating the Cardinals 70-44.
EGAN, SD
KELOLAND

Schetnan transferring from Louisville to SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls standout volleyball player is joining South Dakota State.  Sydni Schnetnan, a 6’5″ outside hitter who has been a dual sport athlete at Louisville, is joining the Jackrabbit volleyball team. The former Washington High School standout is transferring with three seasons of volleyball eligibility remaining.  “We are […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

200 former Jackrabbit players expected in Texas ahead of FCS championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bison ribs are on the menu Sunday for hundreds of Jackrabbit fans, former players and parents. That’s according to Ryan McKnight, a former South Dakota State University offensive lineman and president of the Jackrabbit Former Players Association. Ahead of Sunday’s big game, McKnight has been busy planning events to connect former players who will be attending the championship game.
BROOKINGS, SD
kmaland.com

South Dakota prospect Rock chooses ISU

(Ames) -- Iowa State basketball received a commitment from JT Rock on Wednesday. Rock -- a 7-foot center from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, chose the Cyclones over offers from Creighton, Iowa, Purdue and Kansas. Rock is the Cyclones' second commit to their 2024 class.
AMES, IA
KELOLAND

SDSU preparing for a physical National Championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team is preparing to play a familiar opponent in NDSU, in this year’s FCS National Championship. The Bison and Jackrabbits played once already this season, with SDSU claiming a 23-21 win in Fargo. Similar to many of their past meetings, the one in October was a tough fought […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU takes 13 game win streak in National Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team lost its first game of the season at Iowa. Since then, the Jackrabbits have won 13 straight games, earning them the top seed in the FCS Playoffs. Now, the Jacks are seeking their first ever National Championship. SDSU is preparing to face a familiar opponent in […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When social worker Amanda Fickes left her home in Brookings Tuesday morning, the conditions were good. “But then halfway there, it was pretty bad,” Fickes told KELOLAND News Thursday. “My choices were to turn around or keep going. Turning around is hard on the interstate.”
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at snow numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Casey’s to add 2 Sioux Falls locations

Southeast and northwest Sioux Falls will be the newest locations for Casey’s General Stores. The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store company purchased land at 1600 E. 69th Street, east of Cliff Avenue in the new Stadium Crossing development. “We have been working on securing a site in this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023

2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mitchell tow truck frees truckers stranded for 4 days near Salem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Truckers stranded by the major winter storm are back on the road tonight. They were stuck in 4-foot drifts in the westbound rest area on I-90 near Salem. Buried in snow, frozen brake lines, unable to move. Eight truckers, some of them stuck at...
SALEM, SD
B102.7

2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: TommyJack’s Pub

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! New Year's resolutions for Sioux Falls residents should include making extra room for the 32 savory burgers for this year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tuesday’s storm through pictures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a crazy day packed full of snow pictures. This car is buried in southwest Sioux Falls. A familiar sight all around eastern KELOLAND. Nobody is going to be sitting outside on this deck enjoying a beverage anytime soon. Here’s one from Avera McKennan Hospital. Someone will probably need to check in and see the doctor with a sore back after they shovel this clean.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New specialties coming to Vance Thompson Vision

A new year is always an exciting time of year that usually brings changes to our lives. Maybe it’s a promise to hit the gym more often, or finally clear out that cluttered junk drawer. The folks at Vance Thompson Vision are also excited for the new year. They...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly but calm weekend ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first full weekend of 2023 is upon us, and overall the forecast will be calm and a little on the chilly side. WEATHER ALERTS: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon for northeastern, eastern and southeastern South Dakota, as well as Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Osceola, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.
PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates

The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy