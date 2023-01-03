ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Accused NC police officer in hospital after fatal New Year’s Day shooting

By Kaci Jones
 3 days ago

RANLO, N.C. (WJZY) — An off-duty Ranlo Police officer is still in the hospital after he shot a person who stabbed him on New Year’s Day, police say.

The Gaston County District Attorney’s Office charged Ofc. Kwaku Agyapon with first-degree murder after a shooting on Burlington Avenue early Sunday morning.

Ranlo Police say around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a home less than half a mile from the police station and found one of their own was involved in a domestic dispute.

Investigators say Agyapon was off duty when he was stabbed multiple times and killed the suspect using his service weapon. Neighbors say there were at least five shots.

The Burlington Avenue home still has the crime scene tape and blood all over the property.

Neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera say Agyapon did not live at the Burlington Avenue home. The neighbors also say the police had been out to the house for an argument between the man and woman who lived there within the last month.

First responders took Agyapon to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for his injuries. He’s facing first-degree murder charges and is on unpaid leave from the department.

Authorities will take Agyapon to jail after doctors clear him from the hospital.

Due to the circumstances, Ranlo PD turned the investigation over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Gaston County Police.

