Effective: 2023-01-06 10:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Roads in Henry Gray Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management area flooded. Thousands of acres of cultivated land flooded in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river near crest, rising to 28.7 feet by tomorrow afternoon, January 7. It will then fall below flood stage by Thursday morning, January 12. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 28.4 Fri 10 AM 28.7 28.7 28.4 *NEAR CREST*

WHITE COUNTY, AR ・ 5 HOURS AGO