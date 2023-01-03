Read full article on original website
Bitcoin (BTC) Up 8% in 1 month, Will Bulls Sustain Momentum?
Although Bitcoin’s volatility and momentum dropped in the last half of the week, prices are firm at spot rates, looking at the performance of the previous few days. BTC is technically higher, swinging from the lower BB, looking at the BTCUSDT trends in the daily chart. Of note, bulls are building on the gains of December 20, rejecting attempts to push prices lower.
Huobi to Axe 20% of Staff as Trading Volume Drops 23%
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi is reportedly planning to slash 20% of its workforce after reports of internal strife surfaced on social media. The trading volume of the exchange has also plunged 23% in the past 24 hours. The ongoing crypto bear market has already claimed several casualities over the past year....
Mina Protocol Gives an Update on Q4 Ecosystem Roadmap
Mina Protocol has recently shared an update of considerable development in Q4 of 2022. Among them included adding custom token support. The protocol stated that custom tokens are now available. Furthermore, they are fully supported by the current version of SnarkyJS and Berkley testnet. Apart from that, Mina Protocol also shared information regarding the testing of zkApps. The Berkley testnet has been up and running with no issues since September. However, it was recently updated in November. The zkIgnite, cohort 0, has managed to seek the interest of a greater number of developers. As a result of such an initiative, testing activity on the protocol is expected to grow considerably.
Latest Partner of 2022 for Velas: Occam DAO
It was announced in the last days of 2022 that Velas and the Occam DAO were going to work together from now on to improve the incubation process for projects based on the Velas blockchain. Through this strategic partnership, Velas will be able to attract and develop emerging projects and startups, thereby significantly expanding the company’s ecosystem.
