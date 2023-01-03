Mina Protocol has recently shared an update of considerable development in Q4 of 2022. Among them included adding custom token support. The protocol stated that custom tokens are now available. Furthermore, they are fully supported by the current version of SnarkyJS and Berkley testnet. Apart from that, Mina Protocol also shared information regarding the testing of zkApps. The Berkley testnet has been up and running with no issues since September. However, it was recently updated in November. The zkIgnite, cohort 0, has managed to seek the interest of a greater number of developers. As a result of such an initiative, testing activity on the protocol is expected to grow considerably.

2 DAYS AGO