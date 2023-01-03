Read full article on original website
Crews respond to fire on Middle Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in the Lindenwood area of Norfolk Wednesday night. Emergency dispatchers got the call for a fire on Middle Avenue shortly around 6:37 p.m. Shortly before 7 p.m., Norfolk Fire & Rescue confirmed there was a working structure fire. A...
More families hit with high utility bills in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Another Chesapeake family is feeling blindsided after opening their mailbox to a more than $5,000 water bill. Just last week, 13News Now reported on a family trying to figure out how to pay a $7,000 bill. “Hard to swallow when we opened that bill,” said Chesapeake...
No injuries after mobile home fire on News Rd in James City County
Officials say there were no injuries reported following a mobile home fire in James City County early Thursday morning.
Equipment arrives, repairs continue at Wheelabrator Portsmouth facility following fire
It's been more than 2 weeks since a fire at Wheelabrator Portsmouth damaged a conveyor belt duct above the road.
Fire causes business closures in Wilson Village Shopping Center
Fire damages Laundry Place, Court House Cafe, Mr. Jim's and Hair Kingdom in Chesapeake's Wilson Village Shopping Center
Suffolk congregation pitching in to help after New Year's Day fire
Several days after a New Year’s Day fire, volunteers were scooping up debris inside New Jerusalem Church. The church has a sign on the front door showing it’s temporarily closed.
Injuries reported following 5-vehicle crash on N Chesapeake Expressway
The North Chesapeake Expressway was temporarily closed following a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
Drivers in Virginia Beach will encounter a new traffic pattern shift on part of Laskin Road
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Stay alert if you regularly drive around the Hilltop area in Virginia Beach. Work crews are about to shift traffic on Laskin Road near the Linkhorn Bay Bridge. “I am looking forward to this getting repaired, it is inconvenient right now,” said Randy Goodman, a...
Newport News police investigate intersection where bus ran off road, tractor-trailer overturned
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating what happened in the Washington area of the city Thursday morning, where a Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) bus reportedly ran off the road, and a tractor-trailer overturned. The police department said the two vehicles were in a crash. The commotion...
Rabid fox reported in Chesapeake neighborhood
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A rabid fox was found in Chesapeake earlier this week. The Chesapeake Health Department said the fox approached a resident near Mount Pleasant Road on Monday. Testing confirmed the fox was rabies positive and the resident is now undergoing post-exposure medical attention. The health department is...
Stolen bikes recovered after break-in at Norfolk store
Two bikes have been recovered after a break-in at a bike and skate shop in Norfolk, but the owner is still responsible for the damage.
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Suffolk
Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Suffolk late Thursday evening.
Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man
NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue. When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously...
Traffic shift upcoming for Laskin Road project in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift will begin as early as next week on westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach to allow for road construction and utility work. Contractor crews will put the traffic shift into place as early as Jan....
Injuries confirmed after HRT bus, tractor-trailer collide at Newport News intersection
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer and an HRT bus that had run off the road in Newport News.
State awards Norfolk $24M for coastal flooding protection project
NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is working on a plan to prevent catastrophic flooding, and they got a major boost from the Commonwealth!. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded $24 million for the Ghent to Harbor Park Flood Barrier System. The project is part of...
Norfolk man dies following Granby Street crash
A man has died following a crash that happened late Tuesday morning in Norfolk. Around 11 a.m., officers said they responded to the 6200 block of Granby Street where a car reportedly hit a tree.
3-vehicle crash on Route 17 in York results in fatality
Virginia State Police say a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 and Fort Eustis Boulevard Friday morning resulted in a fatality.
