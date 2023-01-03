ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

13News Now

Crews respond to fire on Middle Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in the Lindenwood area of Norfolk Wednesday night. Emergency dispatchers got the call for a fire on Middle Avenue shortly around 6:37 p.m. Shortly before 7 p.m., Norfolk Fire & Rescue confirmed there was a working structure fire. A...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Rabid fox reported in Chesapeake neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A rabid fox was found in Chesapeake earlier this week. The Chesapeake Health Department said the fox approached a resident near Mount Pleasant Road on Monday. Testing confirmed the fox was rabies positive and the resident is now undergoing post-exposure medical attention. The health department is...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man

NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue. When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Traffic shift upcoming for Laskin Road project in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift will begin as early as next week on westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach to allow for road construction and utility work. Contractor crews will put the traffic shift into place as early as Jan....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
