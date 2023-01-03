ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
bridgemi.com

Michigan Republicans lost badly statewide, but scored big in county races

Republicans increased their numbers at the county commission level despite big Democratic victories statewide. Local county commission districts, unlike state legislative districts, are drawn by local partisans. Critics say the process allows for partisan gerrymandering. Last November, Michigan Democrats scored huge victories as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer easily won reelection and...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

After Oxford, Michigan Democrats see gun safety as part of school agenda

A school safety task force formed in response to the deadly 2021 Oxford High School shooting didn’t include any gun control measures in its final recommendations to the Legislature. But that doesn’t mean they’re off the table. After sweeping Michigan’s statewide races again and capturing a majority...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Audit: Michigan unemployment agency still struggles with COVID-era claims

Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency continues to struggle with claims stemming from $40 billion paid in pandemic jobless benefits. A state audit released Friday said UIA’s inaction could hurt its chances of recovering improperly paid funds. The agency’s director accused the auditor of focusing too much on sins of...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy