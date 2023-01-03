Read full article on original website
Michigan Republicans lost badly statewide, but scored big in county races
Republicans increased their numbers at the county commission level despite big Democratic victories statewide. Local county commission districts, unlike state legislative districts, are drawn by local partisans. Critics say the process allows for partisan gerrymandering. Last November, Michigan Democrats scored huge victories as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer easily won reelection and...
After Oxford, Michigan Democrats see gun safety as part of school agenda
A school safety task force formed in response to the deadly 2021 Oxford High School shooting didn’t include any gun control measures in its final recommendations to the Legislature. But that doesn’t mean they’re off the table. After sweeping Michigan’s statewide races again and capturing a majority...
Audit: Michigan unemployment agency still struggles with COVID-era claims
Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency continues to struggle with claims stemming from $40 billion paid in pandemic jobless benefits. A state audit released Friday said UIA’s inaction could hurt its chances of recovering improperly paid funds. The agency’s director accused the auditor of focusing too much on sins of...
Michigan’s Jocelyn Benson awarded presidential medal for work in 2020 election
LANSING — Democratic President Joe Biden on Friday honored Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for protecting the right to vote and withstanding “unprecedented pressure and threats” to overturn the 2020 election. In a White House ceremony marking the two-year anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021, riots at...
