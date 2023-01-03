Read full article on original website
Related
yourerie
Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn't speaking
Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn't speaking. Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who …. Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn't speaking. Fugitive Hawaiʻi CEO attempts to flee islands via …. Curtiss E. Jackson, 71, of Honolulu, Hawai’i was arrested last year...
Gov. Wolf calls special session to pass amendment
A special session is being called by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf that will hope to benefit victims of childhood sexual abuse. Legislation would amend the state’s constitution and extend the timeline for victims to file civil actions against their abusers. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be out of office in only a matter of days, […]
wisr680.com
Shapiro Nominates Republican Election Official To Secretary of State
Incoming Governor Josh Shapiro is nominating a Republican election official from Philadelphia to be the next Pennsylvania Secretary of State. Al Schmidt was named as the candidate to lead the Department of State. He had served as a city commissioner in Philadelphia and became noted for his role in defending the election results of 2020.
WOLF
Lawmakers getting to work for the commonwealth
(WOLF) — Newly elected Pennsylvania lawmakers were sworn in at the state Capitol on Tuesday, getting right to work for the Commonwealth. In 2023, there are 49 new members of the Pennsylvania house and 6 incoming freshman senators. 200 House members and 25 senators were sworn into office on...
Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inauguration promises to be a hot ticket, if you can get one
Tickets to Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration ceremony and celebration sold out within 48 hours and now efforts are underway to make more available to accommodate people on the waiting lists for those events. “We are humbled by the incredibly high level of excitement and interest in Governor-elect Shapiro’s swearing-in...
Photos: 2023 PA Farm Show opening day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Jan. 7, was the first day the full 2023 PA Farm Show was open. Visitors packed the Farm Show complex, meeting the animals and crowding the Food Court. There is a lot to eat at the PA Farm Show, from fried foods to baked potatoes to milkshakes. As of Saturday […]
FOX43.com
Pa. produce featured in unique farm show foods
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Of all the sights, sounds and smells at the farm show in Harrisburg, nothing attracts visitors like the fresh food. The milkshakes, fried cheese and hot dishes are like no other, packing the mouth-watering flavors of Pennsylvania. Many items feature the some of the commonwealth's most...
Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Annual Pennsylvania toll increases are lawmakers' fault
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission takes a lot of flak, especially at this time of year. It happens like clockwork. While other people are struggling to maintain their New Year’s resolutions and break bad habits, the commission falls back into its annual January rut and raises the toll rates. No...
Funding opportunity for EV infrastructure grants available on Feb. 24
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new opportunity to apply for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grants will soon be available in Pennsylvania. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Friday a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for round 1 of the NEVI grant program. These funds will be awarded on a […]
Drivers react to Pennsylvania turnpike toll increase
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike get ready to pay even more. This weekend tolls will increase once again, for the 15th straight year the Pennsylvania turnpike commission approved a five percent toll increase beginning Sunday. That increase will boost the average toll for a passenger vehicle by about ten cents. […]
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
Ward begins brief lieutenant governor term as Fetterman goes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kim Ward, Pennsylvania’s ranking state senator, ascended to the job of state lieutenant governor on Tuesday after Democrat John Fetterman resigned minutes before he was sworn in to office as the state’s newest U.S. senator. Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County and the...
Annual PA Farm Show kicks off
A lot of excitement in Harrisburg this week as the 107th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show gets underway. The 2023 PA Farm Show is kicking off with the opening of the food court, featuring food and drinks made in the commonwealth. Most of the events from past years are back in place, with the exception of […]
wisr680.com
No Injuries Following Cranberry Township Fire
No injuries were reported following a house fire that occurred earlier this weekend in Cranberry Township. According to our news partners at WPXI, a house on Goehring Road was completely destroyed by a fire late Saturday night. Officials say that the family who lived at the house was not home...
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
wisr680.com
Pennsylvania Farm Show to Host Mushroom Healthy Happy Hour
A new event at the Pennsylvania Farm Show will focus on the benefits of a certain fungus. The first Mushroom Healthy Happy Hour will take place Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. featuring a sports dietitian speaking about the value and versatility of mushrooms. Attendees will be able to purchase...
New laws to take effect in PA for 2023
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
wisr680.com
Butter Sculpture Unveiled At PA Farm Show
The public is invited to the Pennsylvania Farm Show now underway in Harrisburg. A farm show crowd favorite was unveiled yesterday by PA Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding in the form of a half-ton butter sculpture. This 32nd annual sculpture was created with the theme of “Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in...
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG
A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
Comments / 0