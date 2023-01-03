ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

yourerie

Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn't speaking

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Gov. Wolf calls special session to pass amendment

A special session is being called by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf that will hope to benefit victims of childhood sexual abuse. Legislation would amend the state’s constitution and extend the timeline for victims to file civil actions against their abusers. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be out of office in only a matter of days, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wisr680.com

Shapiro Nominates Republican Election Official To Secretary of State

Incoming Governor Josh Shapiro is nominating a Republican election official from Philadelphia to be the next Pennsylvania Secretary of State. Al Schmidt was named as the candidate to lead the Department of State. He had served as a city commissioner in Philadelphia and became noted for his role in defending the election results of 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Lawmakers getting to work for the commonwealth

(WOLF) — Newly elected Pennsylvania lawmakers were sworn in at the state Capitol on Tuesday, getting right to work for the Commonwealth. In 2023, there are 49 new members of the Pennsylvania house and 6 incoming freshman senators. 200 House members and 25 senators were sworn into office on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Photos: 2023 PA Farm Show opening day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Jan. 7, was the first day the full 2023 PA Farm Show was open. Visitors packed the Farm Show complex, meeting the animals and crowding the Food Court. There is a lot to eat at the PA Farm Show, from fried foods to baked potatoes to milkshakes. As of Saturday […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Pa. produce featured in unique farm show foods

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Of all the sights, sounds and smells at the farm show in Harrisburg, nothing attracts visitors like the fresh food. The milkshakes, fried cheese and hot dishes are like no other, packing the mouth-watering flavors of Pennsylvania. Many items feature the some of the commonwealth's most...
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Annual Pennsylvania toll increases are lawmakers' fault

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission takes a lot of flak, especially at this time of year. It happens like clockwork. While other people are struggling to maintain their New Year’s resolutions and break bad habits, the commission falls back into its annual January rut and raises the toll rates. No...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Funding opportunity for EV infrastructure grants available on Feb. 24

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new opportunity to apply for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grants will soon be available in Pennsylvania. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Friday a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for round 1 of the NEVI grant program. These funds will be awarded on a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Drivers react to Pennsylvania turnpike toll increase

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike get ready to pay even more. This weekend tolls will increase once again, for the 15th straight year the Pennsylvania turnpike commission approved a five percent toll increase beginning Sunday. That increase will boost the average toll for a passenger vehicle by about ten cents. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Annual PA Farm Show kicks off

A lot of excitement in Harrisburg this week as the 107th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show gets underway. The 2023 PA Farm Show is kicking off with the opening of the food court, featuring food and drinks made in the commonwealth. Most of the events from past years are back in place, with the exception of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
wisr680.com

No Injuries Following Cranberry Township Fire

No injuries were reported following a house fire that occurred earlier this weekend in Cranberry Township. According to our news partners at WPXI, a house on Goehring Road was completely destroyed by a fire late Saturday night. Officials say that the family who lived at the house was not home...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wisr680.com

Pennsylvania Farm Show to Host Mushroom Healthy Happy Hour

A new event at the Pennsylvania Farm Show will focus on the benefits of a certain fungus. The first Mushroom Healthy Happy Hour will take place Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. featuring a sports dietitian speaking about the value and versatility of mushrooms. Attendees will be able to purchase...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

New laws to take effect in PA for 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wisr680.com

Butter Sculpture Unveiled At PA Farm Show

The public is invited to the Pennsylvania Farm Show now underway in Harrisburg. A farm show crowd favorite was unveiled yesterday by PA Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding in the form of a half-ton butter sculpture. This 32nd annual sculpture was created with the theme of “Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

