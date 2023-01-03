Read full article on original website
Related
Stuck in Grief and Clutter
Grief manifests in many forms – including clutter and hoarding. See how advice columnist Amy Dickinson advises this man who feels stuck in grief in this installment of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I am a single gay man in my early 60s. I am having a real problem...
Easy Ways to Organize without Overwhelm
Everyone needs some easy ways to organize their lives. We know we feel better when things are organized but if you struggle with executive functioning, you might not even know where to start.
psychologytoday.com
Happiness Habits for Children
Creating habits can help us move toward any goal, whether it’s building muscles at the gym or learning how to calm and center. The power of habit is immeasurable. In her book Better Than Before, Gretchen Rubin shares how habits change our lives little by little, especially when we schedule those habits.
psychologytoday.com
Setting Boundaries With Your Self-Absorbed Adult Child
Self-absorbed adult children tend to be overly focused on their struggles and tend to take their angst out on their parents. Setting healthy boundaries goes a long way in helping your adult child out of their self-absorption. Be sure to let your adult child know you appreciate it when they...
People are only just realising how to make dry felt tips work again & they’re kicking themselves now they know
THEY were a staple in the art sets that many a child received as a present in the 1990s. And anyone who owned one of those sets knows the frustration of trying to use the felt tip pens they came with - and how dry and scratchy they used to be.
psychologytoday.com
The Key to Good Intimacy
Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
psychologytoday.com
Learning From the Top 5 Regrets of the Dying
People who are dying have a lot to teach the living about regrets that may be avoidable or fixable. These are some things a cop—and their loved ones—can and should do to counteract the negativity that is inherent in police work. Start by not over-identifying with the job,...
psychologytoday.com
How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
Hypebae
How to Spice up Your Dating Life — Without Self-Sabotaging
Healthy dating, especially after toxic relationships, can feel boring. Innerbody conducted a study and found seven keys to a safe relationship, but with a fun twist for those who prefer to walk on the edgy side of life. It’s common to feel like your first few healthy relationships are missing...
5 Ways to Beat Procrastination
Procrastination is something most people have experienced. For some, it's a habit that negatively affects their life. Here are 5 ways to beat procrastination. Ah, procrastination, my old friend. People think that because I am a teacher and EF coach I would never procrastinate. In fact, I consider myself a master procrastinator. Procrastination is something that plagues many of us, not just those who struggle with executive functions. However, the likelihood of you being a procrastinator goes up exponentially if you also struggle with executive functioning.
thebiochronicle.com
Stop Feeling Anxious Today! 10 Tips For Success!
Reflecting on one’s accomplishments is seen as soothing by many. More could be completed in the same amount of time if the workload was organized and weekly targets were set. Fortunately, you can choose from a number of restful accommodations. Consistency has been demonstrated to significantly increase the odds of success.
Opinion: Love-Hate Relationships
Love-hate relationships, also known as ambivalent relationships, are characterized by a complex mix of positive and negative feelings towards the other person. These types of relationships can be difficult and complicated, as the individuals involved may oscillate between feelings of love and hate, attraction and resentment.
Tips to keep your New Year's resolutions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The best of intentions, that is what New Year's resolutions are all about.From the start, the odds are against your success. So, how do you change the narrative and improve your chances?There are simple ways to succeed, starting with not overwhelming yourself.Check out just about any fitness facility right now and you'll find the personification of New Year's resolutions."About 25% of people aren't able to keep their New Year's resolutions, even for a week. But a third of people are struggling to keep them for a month or so. Two-thirds keep them, about a third fall off,...
psychologytoday.com
A 5-Minute Mindfulness Meditation That Works
4 easy steps to mindfulness meditation. A 5-minute daily meditation practice can ease depression and anxiety and increase connection with oneself and the beauty of the world. By focusing on posture, breathing, relaxation, and meditation you will quiet your mind and reduce stress. In an increasingly anxiety-provoking world, with accelerated...
psychologytoday.com
How to Set Boundaries With Yourself
Boundaries are essential for establishing a healthy relationship with yourself. You are more likely to find happiness by being present in the moment rather than imagining a better tomorrow. Setting healthy boundaries with yourself starts with being honest and honoring your limits. We live in a society that is constantly...
psychologytoday.com
Negative Emotions Are Best Friends
Emotions are the pure, visceral sensations that happen to us. Emotional data can be confusing, distorted, processed incorrectly, or misleading. Naming and rating the intensity of each emotion without trying to explain, fix, or avoid it can be validating. Wouldn’t it be wild if we actually did have a “sixth...
Opinion: People Are Unsure About Their Romantic Relationships
Lately, I’ve been having many conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.
Restructuring Your Thought Patterns
In order to reach a positive mindset, sometimes it will require you to completely restructure your thought patterns. You need to recognize unhealthy thought patterns in order to replace them.
Comments / 0