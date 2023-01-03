ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
money.com

How To Make Coffee Without a Coffee Maker

As a coffee lover, your biggest nightmare is probably waking up with tired eyes to find out that your coffee maker isn’t working. While many people turn to instant coffee in such a situation, a true coffee fanatic will always prefer a perfectly brewed cup of joe. No matter which category you belong to, here are four amazing ways to get you caffeinated without a coffee machine.
marthastewart.com

How to Keep Bagged Salad Fresh for as Long as Possible, According to Food Scientists

Whether you call them salad leaves or leafy greens, vegetables such as kale, spinach, and lettuces are some of the most versatile foods you can eat. They're right at home in myriad dishes, from colorful salads to hearty sandwiches. Leafy green vegetables are also teeming with essential nutrients, including vitamin C and calcium.
Gin Lee

Country-style sausage links

Several months ago, I walked you through the steps of how I make homemade sausage from ground pork. Today, I am making that same recipe, and I am creating country-style sausage links from that. I will share the link below in case you missed that article.

