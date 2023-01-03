ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

wpdh.com

Looking For Work? You Might Want to Try These Places in New York

As the job market continues to recover after COVID, many companies and businesses are looking for employees and continue to hire. According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is 3.7%, back to pre-pandemic levels. The Study. Sometimes finding work...
ARIZONA STATE
KISS 104.1

Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State

With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
WIBX 950

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..

We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
ALBANY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

This new law makes it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homes

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week that will make it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homeowners. The bill, called the “Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act,” passed the state legislature on a bipartisan basis in May, but Hochul waited until the end of the year to sign it. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
NEW YORK STATE
cspdailynews.com

Applegreen Comes to New York Thruway

Convenience-store retailer Applegreen, which currently has three locations operating along the 570-mile New York State Thruway system, will eventually have a presence at all 27 service areas. Dublin-based Applegreen on Jan. 1 took ownership of 11 McDonald’s locations, which closed at the end of 2022 when contracts expired, and now...
fox5ny.com

NY road salt law raises concerns about costs, shortages

NEW YORK - Some counties, cities and towns in New York worry they may soon not have enough salt to spread on the roads before, during, or after winter storms. Dan Losquadro is the Superintendent of Highways for Brookhaven. While his town, which is responsible for some 3,700 lane miles, will be covered this winter, he has concerns about the future now that Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
HuntingtonNow

Op-Ed: The Reality of Hospice Care

Tara Liberman, executive director of Northwell Health’s Hospice Care Network writes about the value of hospice care and the reluctance of many people to explore it. Read More ...
theexaminernews.com

First Female Planning Board Member in Cortlandt Honored

When Loretta Taylor was appointed to the Cortlandt Planning Board in 1990, she broke barriers in the town as the first female and first Black woman to serve on the board. Taylor was later named chairperson of the Planning Board, a post she held for 13 years until Dec. 31, when she officially resigned.
CORTLANDT, NY
ice365.com

New York officially opens bidding for three downstate casinos

The board agreed to open a Request for Applications (RFA) by unanimous vote. This decision by the Board has been much anticipated. An amendment to the 2013 New York State Constitution permitted four upstate casinos in New York, while also allowing the state Gaming Commission to allow for three more casinos close to New York City at a later date.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate New York’s Top 25 Most Popular Jobs And What They Pay

Job options are on the rise in Utica, Rome, Central New York, and the Mohawk Valley. What are the most popular jobs? With that, what is the pay?. New York State is divided into 62 counties (five of which are boroughs of New York City). Within these counties are 62 cities (including New York City), 933 towns, 533 villages and 690 school districts. That means there's a lot of people, and a lot of job opportunities.
UTICA, NY
Chalkbeat

Goodbye, Regents? A NY commission mulls graduation requirements

New York’s high school students have taken Regents exams since the 1870s. But they could become a relic of the past, as state officials start the final leg of a lengthy process to rethink the state’s graduation requirements. In New York, students are generally required to earn 22 course credits in high school and take five Regents exams, including one each in English, math, science, and social studies. A 64-person commission charged...
solarpowerworldonline.com

Solar Alliance completes 1st solar projects in New York

Solar Alliance Energy, a commercial and utility solar contractor, has completed the construction and reached operations on its first two solar projects in New York. VC1, a 298-kW project located in Cazenovia, and US1, a 389-kW project in Union Springs, have both received permission to operate and are now generating clean, renewable electricity under long-term power purchase agreements with the local communities.
UNION SPRINGS, NY

