NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Pedestrian Crash That Left 2 Dead in Stamford
A man has been arrested in connection to a December pedestrian crash that left two people dead in Stamford, police said. Police said the two people were hit around 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street on Dec. 3. According to the initial police investigation, 25-year-old...
Greenwich Mom, Slumped Over Wheel, Busted For DWI With Child In SUV, Police Say
A Fairfield County mom was busted for alleged DWI after being found slumped over the steering wheel of her SUV with her child in the back seat. The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Dec. 29 on Ocean View Avenue. According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police,...
News 12
Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic
The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
News 12
Police: Student stabbed at Yonkers Middle/High School
A Yonkers High School student is recovering after being stabbed multiple times at school. It happened this morning at 8:30 a.m. at Yonkers Middle High School. News 12 has seen a cellphone video that shows how fast the incident played out. If it wasn’t for a fast-acting school resource officer, there may have been a bigger tragedy. Police say they have surveillance video they are reviewing.
News 12
Police: Man stabbed during dispute with girlfriend in Yonkers
Police say a man was stabbed in the shoulder during a dispute with his girlfriend in Yonkers Thursday evening. They say it happened a little before 8 p.m. in the area of 98 Elliot Ave. Officials say the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered...
Mount Vernon Man Drove Drunk New Year's Eve On NYC Bridge, Police Say
A man from Westchester County is charged with driving drunk on a bridge in New York City on New Year's Eve, police said. On Saturday, Dec. 31, around 12:40 a.m., police pulled over a 2020 Dodge Durango that had violated traffic laws in the area of the Henry Hudson Parkway Bridge in the Bronx, state police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
'Pray For Him': Young Dispatcher For Westchester County Hospitalized
A beloved dispatcher for Westchester County's Emergency Communications Center has been hospitalized, prompting support from colleagues and friends from throughout the area. Dispatcher JT Camp, who serves the county's dispatch center "60 Control" in Valhalla, was announced to be hospitaliz…
ridgewoodpost.com
Police Searching for Suspect Who Allegedly Burglarized Ridgewood Residence
Police from the NYPD’s 104th Precinct are searching for the suspect who is believed to be behind the burglary of a Ridgewood residence on Sunday, Jan. 1. Police say the suspect used the front door to enter a residence located in the vicinity of Wyckoff Avenue and Putnam Avenue right around midnight on Jan. 1. Upon their arrival, officers from the 104th Precinct were told by the 35-year-old man living there that the residence had been broken into and that he was missing jewelry, electronic, clothing and an “undetermined” amount of cash.
theexaminernews.com
Sheriff’s Office Plays Role in Nationwide Conspiracy Busts
Investigators from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office played a role in the arrest of two Florida men who pled guilty last week in federal court to a nationwide conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. In pleading guilty, Joshua Mallory, 37, and Gary, Grier, 36, both of...
Westport Man Nabbed For Causing Disturbance At Popular Mexican Restaurant, Police Say
A Fairfield County man has been charged with criminal trespass after allegedly repeatedly attempting to get inside a popular Mexican restaurant after he was removed for causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Viva Zapata’s at 530 Riverside Ave. Westport Police...
Man Steals Range Rover With Dog Inside As Woman Pumps Gas On Long Island
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a 2020 white Range Rover as the owner stood on the passenger side pumping gas on Long Island.The incident took place in Mineola around 2:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, at the BP gas station located at 91 West Jericho Turnpike.According to Nassau County P…
News 12
Police: Woodbury arrest leads to finding missing woman, stolen car out of Ulster County
An arrest Monday in Woodbury solved two separate cases involving a missing woman and a stolen car out of Ulster County. Police say Kristin Hoffman allegedly stole the car and had previously been reported missing. They say her passenger, Andrew Hunt, is facing charges for possessing a stolen gun and...
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
Know Him? Man Who Stole From Westchester Stop & Shop On Loose, Police Say
Police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly stole more than $500 worth of groceries from a Stop & Shop in Westchester County. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 6:30 p.m., an unidentified man stole around $555 worth of items from the Stop & Shop in Port Chester located at …
Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
Eyewitness News
I-95 south exit ramp closed in Stamford because of tractor trailer crash
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - An exit ramp for Interstate 95 south in Stamford was closed on Thursday morning because of a crash that involved a tractor trailer. State police said the ramp was closed at exit 8 just before 10:15 a.m. Troopers said the tractor trailer was involved in a...
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
16 homes destroyed in massive condominium building fire in Westchester County
Fire officials say low water pressure in the cul-de-sac forced them to run 1,500 feet of hose across four lanes of the Bear Mount Parkway in order to connect to a hydrant with better pressure.
Police release names of victims in Haverstraw deadly crash
Police say 64-year-old Ana Polanco, of Haverstraw, was driving on Beach Road around 1 a.m. Sunday when the car went off the road and through a fence in heavy fog.
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
