White Plains, NY

News 12

Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic

The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Student stabbed at Yonkers Middle/High School

A Yonkers High School student is recovering after being stabbed multiple times at school. It happened this morning at 8:30 a.m. at Yonkers Middle High School. News 12 has seen a cellphone video that shows how fast the incident played out. If it wasn’t for a fast-acting school resource officer, there may have been a bigger tragedy. Police say they have surveillance video they are reviewing.
News 12

Police: Man stabbed during dispute with girlfriend in Yonkers

Police say a man was stabbed in the shoulder during a dispute with his girlfriend in Yonkers Thursday evening. They say it happened a little before 8 p.m. in the area of 98 Elliot Ave. Officials say the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered...
YONKERS, NY
ridgewoodpost.com

Police Searching for Suspect Who Allegedly Burglarized Ridgewood Residence

Police from the NYPD’s 104th Precinct are searching for the suspect who is believed to be behind the burglary of a Ridgewood residence on Sunday, Jan. 1. Police say the suspect used the front door to enter a residence located in the vicinity of Wyckoff Avenue and Putnam Avenue right around midnight on Jan. 1. Upon their arrival, officers from the 104th Precinct were told by the 35-year-old man living there that the residence had been broken into and that he was missing jewelry, electronic, clothing and an “undetermined” amount of cash.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
theexaminernews.com

Sheriff’s Office Plays Role in Nationwide Conspiracy Busts

Investigators from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office played a role in the arrest of two Florida men who pled guilty last week in federal court to a nationwide conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. In pleading guilty, Joshua Mallory, 37, and Gary, Grier, 36, both of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
BRONX, NY

