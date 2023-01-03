Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
New Year's Eve live event: Eastchester, NY 10709Bassey BYEastchester, NY
Falling Building Chunks Force Northern Westchester Restaurant To Close Temporarily
A restaurant in Northern Westchester was forced to temporarily close after pieces of the building's front facade fell down on the street, causing a safety hazard. Rocco's Downtown, an Italian eatery in Peekskill at 23 South Division St., will close while repairs are conducted on the building's…
NBC New York
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
ctbites.com
Bona Bona Ice Cream in Port Chester Launches Savory Bites Menu + Boozy Milkshake Bar
Those who are newly familiar with Nick Di Bona’s namesake Bona Bona Ice Cream should know he’s not just an ice cream man. It’s no surprise that Di Bona’s small batch Italian interpretation of American ice cream has taken off. Nutella S’mores, Italian Rainbow Cookie, and Key Lime Pie are a few, but throw in Bona Bona’s signature toasted meringue topping, and it’s not only delicious, it’s highly photographable.
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
theexaminernews.com
Third Annual Restaurant Month Kicks Off in White Plains
Seventeen restaurants in downtown White Plains will be participating in the Third Annual Restaurant Month, spearheaded by the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID). The special promotion of prix fixe lunches and dinners runs from Jan. 3. To Jan. 31. “Come out and experience the best of downtown White Plains!”...
Harrison Restaurant Closes After 40 Years In Business
A restaurant in Westchester County has permanently closed after 40 years in business. The last day of business for Momiji Japanese Restaurant, located in Harrison at 261 Halstead Ave., was on Saturday, Dec. 31. The restaurant launched in 1982 and was known for dishes such as sushi, shrimp tempura, tuna,...
Popular Italian Restaurant Closes After 27-Year Run In White Plains
A well-known Italian restaurant that has provided a spot for families to gather for 27 years has permanently closed. Graziella's Italian Bistro, located in White Plains at 99 Church St., served meals to visitors for the last time on Saturday, Dec. 31, the owners announced on the restaurant's website. The...
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Poughkeepsie Mall Announces New Operating Hours
New Year, new hours for the popular mall. Over the last few years, the Poughkeepsie Galleria had to shift its operating hours due to a few circumstances. Obviously the first was the outbreak of COVID and just like many businesses in the Hudson Valley, the Galleria was forced to shorten the shopping day.
Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business
A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
Popular Barber Shop Closing Hudson Valley Location After 28 Years
A Hudson Valley barbershop is being forced to close its doors after almost three decades and move several towns away. The small-town charm of many Hudson Valley communities has been slowly disappearing. The mom-and-pop shop on the corner, the family-run restaurant and the local barbershop have all fallen victim to higher rents and an influx of new residents unfamiliar with many of the small businesses that have been operating in the Hudson Valley for generations.
hamlethub.com
Bernard and Sarah to open À Table, prepared food storefront, in Ridgefield's Marketplace
Sarah and Bernard bid farewell to Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar on New Year’s Eve and are ready to embark on their next culinary adventure - a new prepared food storefront in the Marketplace that brings Bernard’s fabulous food to your family’s table and allows Sarah Bouissou Catering to continue its legacy.
Hudson Valley, New York ‘Premier Destination’ Forced To Close After 30 Years
A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years. The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery. Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes. Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church...
The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York
According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!
We NEED These for Winter in the Hudson Valley Immediately
Every year we see more and more people moving upstate to the Hudson Valley from New York City. Usually, they come for things that the city can't offer, but a Dutchess County resident recently discovered something in the city that we should have here. "First time I’ve seen this", said...
theexaminernews.com
New Book Columnist Coming Soon. Today? Food, Wine, Home, Law.
You’re reading a sample from the Examiner+ newsletter. It’s always been important to us to try and publish a little something for everyone. So if we couldn’t interest you with community news, or editorials, or obits, or police blotters, or letters to the editor, or local sports, etc., we’d try and grab your precious attention with topic-specific columns by local experts and hobbyists.
16 homes destroyed in massive condominium building fire in Westchester County
Fire officials say low water pressure in the cul-de-sac forced them to run 1,500 feet of hose across four lanes of the Bear Mount Parkway in order to connect to a hydrant with better pressure.
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
News 12
Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns in Trumbull, Connecticut. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason...
