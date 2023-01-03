ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, NY

ctbites.com

Bona Bona Ice Cream in Port Chester Launches Savory Bites Menu + Boozy Milkshake Bar

Those who are newly familiar with Nick Di Bona’s namesake Bona Bona Ice Cream should know he’s not just an ice cream man. It’s no surprise that Di Bona’s small batch Italian interpretation of American ice cream has taken off. Nutella S’mores, Italian Rainbow Cookie, and Key Lime Pie are a few, but throw in Bona Bona’s signature toasted meringue topping, and it’s not only delicious, it’s highly photographable.
PORT CHESTER, NY
theexaminernews.com

Third Annual Restaurant Month Kicks Off in White Plains

Seventeen restaurants in downtown White Plains will be participating in the Third Annual Restaurant Month, spearheaded by the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID). The special promotion of prix fixe lunches and dinners runs from Jan. 3. To Jan. 31. “Come out and experience the best of downtown White Plains!”...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

Harrison Restaurant Closes After 40 Years In Business

A restaurant in Westchester County has permanently closed after 40 years in business. The last day of business for Momiji Japanese Restaurant, located in Harrison at 261 Halstead Ave., was on Saturday, Dec. 31. The restaurant launched in 1982 and was known for dishes such as sushi, shrimp tempura, tuna,...
HARRISON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie Mall Announces New Operating Hours

New Year, new hours for the popular mall. Over the last few years, the Poughkeepsie Galleria had to shift its operating hours due to a few circumstances. Obviously the first was the outbreak of COVID and just like many businesses in the Hudson Valley, the Galleria was forced to shorten the shopping day.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business

A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
ORANGE, CT
101.5 WPDH

Popular Barber Shop Closing Hudson Valley Location After 28 Years

A Hudson Valley barbershop is being forced to close its doors after almost three decades and move several towns away. The small-town charm of many Hudson Valley communities has been slowly disappearing. The mom-and-pop shop on the corner, the family-run restaurant and the local barbershop have all fallen victim to higher rents and an influx of new residents unfamiliar with many of the small businesses that have been operating in the Hudson Valley for generations.
BEACON, NY
theexaminernews.com

New Book Columnist Coming Soon. Today? Food, Wine, Home, Law.

You’re reading a sample from the Examiner+ newsletter. It’s always been important to us to try and publish a little something for everyone. So if we couldn’t interest you with community news, or editorials, or obits, or police blotters, or letters to the editor, or local sports, etc., we’d try and grab your precious attention with topic-specific columns by local experts and hobbyists.
WHITE PLAINS, NY

