msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Reuters

South Korea seeks to improve foreign access to its markets

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea will unveil a range of measures in the coming months to open its domestic financial markets, including plans to extend trading hours on the foreign exchange market, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.
Reuters

Listing hopefuls on Beijing bourse slash floor IPO prices

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A growing number of listing applicants on the Beijing Stock Exchange are slashing the floor prices of their planned initial public offerings (IPOs), as the pandemic-hit companies seek to lure investors in a sluggish corner of China's reviving stock markets.
Reuters

Swiss exchange Six opens probe into Clariant

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Six exchange has opened an investigation into Clariant (CLN.S) over the possible violation of rules on ad-hoc publicity, the exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

