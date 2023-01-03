Read full article on original website
theexaminernews.com
New Book Columnist Coming Soon. Today? Food, Wine, Home, Law.
You’re reading a sample from the Examiner+ newsletter. It’s always been important to us to try and publish a little something for everyone. So if we couldn’t interest you with community news, or editorials, or obits, or police blotters, or letters to the editor, or local sports, etc., we’d try and grab your precious attention with topic-specific columns by local experts and hobbyists.
theexaminernews.com
Levenberg Grateful for Seven Years as Ossining Town Supervisor
Former Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg was sworn-in Sunday as the new State Assemblywoman in the 95th District by her predecessor, Sandy Galef, on what was “Sandy Galef Day in the Town of Ossining.”. That declaration was made Dec. 27 by the Ossining Town Board during Levenberg’s final meeting...
theexaminernews.com
99-Home Proposal on Former Country Club Site to be Discussed
The White Plains Planning Board is scheduled Monday, Jan. 9 to hold a work session to further discuss a proposal for 99 high-quality, single-family homes to be built on the former Ridgeway Country Club site. Plans for Farrell Estates at Ridgeway were first presented to the board in October. The...
theexaminernews.com
25 Homeless After 16 Condos Destroyed by Fire in Peekskill
About 25 people were left homeless after a fire destroyed 16 condominiums in a Peekskill complex early Thursday morning. An estimated 100 firefighters raced to the Hillcrest Park Condominiums on Rolling Way following a report of a fire at approximately 2 a.m. The blaze broke out in the roof of...
theexaminernews.com
Third Annual Restaurant Month Kicks Off in White Plains
Seventeen restaurants in downtown White Plains will be participating in the Third Annual Restaurant Month, spearheaded by the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID). The special promotion of prix fixe lunches and dinners runs from Jan. 3. To Jan. 31. “Come out and experience the best of downtown White Plains!”...
theexaminernews.com
Sheriff’s Office Plays Role in Nationwide Conspiracy Busts
Investigators from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office played a role in the arrest of two Florida men who pled guilty last week in federal court to a nationwide conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. In pleading guilty, Joshua Mallory, 37, and Gary, Grier, 36, both of...
theexaminernews.com
Sales Tax Suspended on Home Energy Costs in Westchester
Westchester County Executive George Latimer is reminding residents to check their heating bill almost a month into his initiative to suspend sales tax collection on home energy costs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28. The sales tax suspension covers home heating oil, propane, natural gas, electric, coal and wood for...
theexaminernews.com
Hay Announces He Won’t Seek Fourth Term as Southeast Supervisor
Southeast Supervisor Tony Hay announced last week he will not be seeking a fourth four-year term in 2023. Hay, 75, who represented Southeast for 19 years in District 6 on the Putnam County Legislature prior to being elected to the town’s top post, said he was making his intentions known early so anyone interested in running for the position can start the election process.
