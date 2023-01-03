ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theexaminernews.com

First Female Planning Board Member in Cortlandt Honored

When Loretta Taylor was appointed to the Cortlandt Planning Board in 1990, she broke barriers in the town as the first female and first Black woman to serve on the board. Taylor was later named chairperson of the Planning Board, a post she held for 13 years until Dec. 31, when she officially resigned.
CORTLANDT, NY
theexaminernews.com

Lakeland School District Donates Smart Boards to Yorktown

The Lakeland School District recently donated 15 smart boards to the Town of Yorktown and the John C. Hart Memorial Library. Four of the smart boards will be set up in the library for use by patrons and community groups. The rest will be used by the town in its departments. Smart boards are touch-activated tools used by educators and professionals to project videos, interactive lessons, presentations and other content for audiences or classes. The value of the donation is estimated at $15,000.
YORKTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy