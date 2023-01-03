The Lakeland School District recently donated 15 smart boards to the Town of Yorktown and the John C. Hart Memorial Library. Four of the smart boards will be set up in the library for use by patrons and community groups. The rest will be used by the town in its departments. Smart boards are touch-activated tools used by educators and professionals to project videos, interactive lessons, presentations and other content for audiences or classes. The value of the donation is estimated at $15,000.

