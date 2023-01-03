Read full article on original website
Preview: Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Game #40 1/7/23
Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) 6:00 PM ET. The Celtics reach the end of their 4 game Western road trip with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics lost the first two games on their road trip to the Denver Nuggets, who are first in the West, and to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13th in the West. The Celtics then defeated the Dallas Mavericks, ending their 7 game win streak.
New York Knicks Trade Rumors Are HOT Ft. OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba & Buddy Hield
New York Knicks trade rumors are picking up steam as the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than a month away. Today’s show is sponsored by Füm! Go to https://www.tryfum.com/chatsports and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 10% off when you get the Journey pack today and create a new positive habit. The latest Knicks rumors focus on OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba and Buddy Hield. Obi Toppin trade rumors have also been buzzing as the most recent NBA trade rumors suggest that the Knicks and Pacers have been in contact about a potential Obi Toppin trade.
Kevin Durant Will Make NBA History On Sunday Night
Kevin Durant will pass Dominque Wilkins for 14th on the all-time scoring list in Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.
Mazzulla says he knew Celtics would respond tonight following Tuesday's embarassing loss
Luka Doncic nets more than 2.3 million votes in NBA All-Star ballot first returns
The first returns of NBA 2023 All-Star voting are in, and Dallas Mavericks superstar is among the leading vote getters. Ballot returns show Doncic with 2,388,502 votes overall. He has the third most votes of any Western Conference Player and the second most votes for West guards. The first WEST...
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
Broncos Host No. 9/10 Zags On Saturday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the top teams in the WCC men's basketball standings are set to square off tomorrow evening inside the Leavey Center as Santa Clara men's basketball hosts No. 9/10 Gonzaga for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Bay Area Plus and those inside the Bay Area will also be able to stream it on the WCC Network.
Mavs notebook: defense has adjusted with duct tape, bailing wire
The Mavericks have been winning lately without two of their best defenders in Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith. Don’t let that fool you that they can prosper simply by letting their offense carry them. That’s a dangerous game that usually catches up with you. Kleber has been out...
Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Weekend of January 7th-8th.
This weekend’s games of note. I am your Silver Screen and Roll moderator, and I will be publishing these threads two times a week. Once on Mondays for the week of games, and again on Saturday mornings for the weekend’s slate of games that are being shown at that time.
Sixers Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey snaps out of mini-slump in loss to Bulls
Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 Playing their second straight game without superstar Joel Embiid and aiming for a fourth consecutive victory, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a three-game homestand with the Chicago Bulls in town. Despite jumping out to a 13-point lead midway through the second quarter, Philadelphia fell, 126-112. They struggled all night to contain Zach LaVine (41 points, 11 threes) and Nikola Vucevic (19 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists).
Statistical breakdown: Phoenix Suns face Miami Heat on ESPN
The Phoenix Suns face the Miami Heat tonight, in which they will look to snap a four-game losing streak. @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/2SwzIxgo9n— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 6, 2023. This is rare territory for Phoenix. It has not lost this much since the 2018-19 season, when it finished last...
NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (20-19) @ Phoenix Suns (20-19)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (20-19) wrap up their up-and-down road trip tonight against the Phoenix Suns (20-19) at the Footprint Center. Tyler Herro (back spasms) joins a crowded Heat injury list, as well as fellow starter Caleb Martin (quad). For Phoenix,...
NBA All-Star 2023: Kyle Kuzma is 7th in fan voting among Eastern Conference frontcourt players
Last Thursday, the NBA released its first round of All-Star Game returns. And in the returns, I am proud to see that Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma was seventh among Eastern Conference frontcourt players. LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar...
USF Dominates Wichita State in 69-46 Win
USF (14-4, 3-0 AAC), Wichita State (11-5, 1-2 AAC) WICHITA, Kan. (Jan. 7, 2023) — The University of South Florida women's basketball team got a career-high tying 26 points from Sammie Puisis and 16 points from Elena Tsineke as the Bulls dominated Wichita State in the second half en route to a commanding 69-46 win at Charles Koch Arena. South Florida, who has won four straight games, and seven of its last nine, improve to 14-4 on the year and 3-0 in the American Athletic Conference.
The Mid-Morning Dump: Double winner chicken dinner
A big second half propels Iowa State to 2-0 in Big 12 play!. pic.twitter.com/GqhVu0OKDo— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 5, 2023. ASHLEY JOENS: HOOPER Joens adds to her list of school records. Congrats to Ashley Joens on two more @CycloneWBB records tonight. She is now Iowa State's career leader in...
Titans vs. Jaguars open game thread
This is it. Get a win here and get a 3-peat in the AFC South! Use this thread to discuss the game.
Video: Top 10 plays from around the NBA from 1/7
Memphis, Tulane Earn Conference Wins in Saturday Action
PHILADELPHIA -- Jaylen Forbes scored 22 points as Tulane won on the road at Temple, 87-76, on Saturday. Forbes was 5-of-6 from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 from the line to lead the Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 American), who won their third consecutive game.
Big 12 MBB Preview: 1/7
#6 Texas (12-2, 1-1) lost one of the wildest games in recent Big 12 conference play memory on Tuesday, as they were defeated by Kansas State with an eye-popping final score of 116-103. So clearly, at least in their most recent game, the offense was not a problem for Texas. The defense, however, was a glaring issue. On the other side, Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1) picked up a nice win over West Virginia on Monday. While the Cowboys only scored 67 points in their win, I highly doubt Texas will be scoring over 100 points regularly, if ever again this season.
