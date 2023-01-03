Read full article on original website
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
NEWS10 ABC
Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being attacked
ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Police say an Albany cab driver was attacked by a patron late Wednesday night and two of her fellow drivers came to her rescue. Police say it is not unusual for cab drivers to get swindled by non-paying patrons, but Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith says one rider went even further by deciding to forcibly take the wheel.
Police: Man bites finger of two victims during assault
A 72-year-old man was arrested on New Year's Day after alleged assaults. Police said he bit the finger of two victims.
1-Year-Old's Death At Glenville Home Under Investigation (Developing)
Police are investigating the death of an infant child in the region. The 1-year-old’s death occurred in Schenectady County at a home in Glenville, located on Sacandaga Road, Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik confirmed to Daily Voice. Janik said the investigation remained “fluid” Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, and more...
Police: Woodbury arrest leads to finding missing woman, stolen car out of Ulster County
Police say Kristin Hoffman allegedly stole the car and had previously been reported missing.
Albany man pleads guilty to stabbing bus passenger in Newburgh
Under the plea agreement, it's expected that Maleek Phillips will serve 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.
WKTV
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
Armed 22-Year-Old Attacked, Robbed Victim Near Capital Region Elementary School, Police Say
A 22-year-old man is accused in a violent robbery near a Capital Region elementary school that left the victim with multiple injuries.Albany Police said a man walked into the department’s south precinct at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and said he had just been robbed near South Pearl Street and…
Former funeral home director indicted on 37 charges
A former funeral home director in Johnstown, who is accused of mishandling remains at his facility, has been indicted on 37 charges.
Troy man sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape
A Troy man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of rape. Tyrell O'Neill, 25, will also serve 10 years of post-release supervision.
Police identify fatality in Wilton tree worker accident
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal work accident as Eric LaRue, 57, from the Town of Providence. LaRue fell to the ground from a tree on Mt. McGregor Road on December 28, 2022.
News 12
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Plattekill
State police say a 41-year-old man was found dead Monday with multiple gunshot wounds on Campbell Drive Extension in Plattekill. Neighbors in the Ulster County town say the victim was a longtime resident and that his body was found by sanitation workers at the end of a driveway across the street from his house.
Otsego Co. woman arrested for abusing two children
On January 3rd, an Otsego County woman was arrested for physically abusing two children.
Victim injured in road rage incident in Albany
Police say the suspect caused injury to the victim and also damaged the victim's window.
Otsego County woman arrested for animal abuse
An Edmeston, New York, woman has been arrested following an animal cruelty investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff's Office.
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
Drugs and firearm seized during search warrant
Detectives seized a quantity of crack cocaine, a .357 caliber revolver, and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
Bridgeport man searches for his 63-year-old father
Nick Whyte told News 12 his dad, 63-year-old Errol Whyte, of Stamford, left the son's house in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and has not been heard from since.
WRGB
Albany man arrested, accused of beating another man, taking cash and bank cards
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old Albany man has been arrested, accused of beating another man then stealing cash and bank cards. Albany Police say back on Monday, January 2nd, at around 3:30 PM the victim walked into the Albany South Station to report that he was robbed in the area of Morton Avenue and South Pearl Street.
