Stamford, NY

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being attacked

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Police say an Albany cab driver was attacked by a patron late Wednesday night and two of her fellow drivers came to her rescue. Police say it is not unusual for cab drivers to get swindled by non-paying patrons, but Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith says one rider went even further by deciding to forcibly take the wheel.
ALBANY, NY
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
MOHAWK, NY
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Plattekill

State police say a 41-year-old man was found dead Monday with multiple gunshot wounds on Campbell Drive Extension in Plattekill. Neighbors in the Ulster County town say the victim was a longtime resident and that his body was found by sanitation workers at the end of a driveway across the street from his house.
PLATTEKILL, NY

