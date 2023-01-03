VALDOSTA – An 18 and a 16-year-old were taken to SGMC with injuries following a shooting incident on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Valdosta. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 1:49 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the area around the 1700 block of Williams Street, after numerous citizens called E911 about hearing gunshots. As officers were responding to the scene, citizens informed the E911 dispatcher that one subject that had been shot, was being transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Officers were also advised that another subject who had been shot was in the yard of a residence in the 1800 block of Slater Street.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO