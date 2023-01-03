Read full article on original website
VSU offers Learning in Retirement opportunities
VALDOSTA – VSU sponsors a member-led organization that is offering senior residents 70 opportunities to learn something new. Learning in Retirement is excited to kick off another action-packed season of meeting the educational, physical, intellectual, and social needs of Valdosta State University’s South Georgia and North Florida friends and neighbors.
VSU MFT students help local children grieve
VALDOSTA – Marriage and Family Therapy students at VSU recently partnered with a local grief support program for community children. Students from Valdosta State University’s Department of Marriage and Family Therapy recently partnered with Hospice of South Georgia for Camp Lean on Me, an annual event for community children who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
Valdosta resident graduates from Hinds College
VALDOSTA – Valdosta resident, Maria Gilbert, has recently graduated from Hinds Community College in the Fall 2022 ceremony. Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Fall 2022 was Maria Gilbert of Valdosta. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec....
Valdosta residents recognized for APSU Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were recognized with over 2,000 students on the Austin Peay State University Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize over 2,000 students on the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall 2022 term. Payne Elkins of...
VSC hosts District Spelling Bee
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will host a District Spelling Bee for the top 3 spellers for district schools on January 20, 2023. Valdosta City Schools will host a District Spelling Bee for the top 3 spellers from Horne Learning Center, J.L. Lomax Elementary, J.L. Newbern Middle, Pinevale Elementary, Sallas Mahone Elementary, S.L. Mason Elementary, Valdosta Early College Academy, Valdosta Middle, and W.G. Nunn Elementary compete for the title of VCS Spelling Bee Champion!
“I Have A Dream” writing contest seeking entries
VALDOSTA – The Turner Center and YoWL are seeking entries for the “I Have A Dream” 3rd Annual Art of Writing Contest. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and the Young Writers League (YoWL) are seeking fiction, non-fiction, and poetry entries for the “Art of Writing” contest. The contest is open to middle and high school students in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and throughout south Georgia and north Florida.
O2B Kids anticipates Valdosta opening
VALDOSTA – The new O2B Kids Valdosta location will open to help children discover hidden talents and promote a passion for discovery. O2B Kids Valdosta is currently under construction and anticipate to be open January 2023. O2B Kids are energized to be joining the Valdosta community. The Valdosta location will have beautiful playgrounds and large literacy and technology-rich Preschool classrooms. The infant classroom will be bright and spacious. A secure check-in/out system and a highly-trained staff that is committed to helping your child prepare for Kindergarten. O2B Kids has been serving communities since 1998. Enroll now to reserve your child’s spot at our newest preschool. Serving Infants, Toddlers, Pre-K children, our Valdosta, GA location.
Tunes for Tots a musical learning experience for kids
VALDOSTA – After nearly three years the Tunes for Tots are back for a fun, hands-on learning experience for children of all ages. Tunes for Tots is back! After nearly three years and since the pandemic, Tunes for Tots returns! Please join the Valdosta Symphony Guild and Valdosta Symphony Orchestra musicians on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the VSU Whitehead Auditorium in the Fine Arts Building for a fun, hands-on experience for children of all ages and learn about instruments of the orchestra.
Turner Center hosts first gallery opening of 2023
VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts will host the first gallery opening reception of the year with a various art collection. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will hold its first opening reception of the year on Monday, Jan. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 527 N. Patterson Street. The Center will feature the 16th Annual DrawProject; the 4th Annual Regional Artists Community Exhibit; and Sheila Goloborotko’s “Many Resilient Things,” a collection of sculpture, printmaking, and installation art works. Admission is free.
Mary Stubbs Fiveash
Mary Stubbs Fiveash of Hahira peacefully passed away on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, at the Orchard Senior Living Community. She was born on March 6th, 1934 to the late Birdie Mae and Earl Stubbs. Mary lived her entire life as a resident of Hahira, Georgia and raised her three children there. She is survived by Steven Fiveash of Hahira, Lybby and her husband, Ronnie Gay of Belleview, FL, and Mary Alice Murphy and her husband, Dan Murphy of Atlanta, GA, and her sister Harriette Miller of Hahira; her grandchildren Christopher, Travis and Allie Fiveash, Mauri, Morgan and Nelson Gay, Lindsay and Tanner Morrison, Eli and Molly Murphy; her greatgrandchildren, Cooper, Jacob and John Fiveash, Bradley and Easton Gay, Bradley and Caleb Fiveash. Mary loved cooking, quilting, gardening and extensively studying the Bible.
Valdosta child actor making his mark
VALDOSTA – Meet local child actor Jack Ferguson, a 10-year-old in Valdosta who is making his mark. Jack Ferguson is one of the hardest working 10-year-old in Valdosta! Not only does he excel in school at Valwood, but he also plays football, is an avid UGA Fan, and is a working actor.
James David “Dave” Beaty
James David “Dave” Beaty, 55, of Valdosta, passed away December 31, 2022, after a prolonged illness. Dave was born in Maryville, TN, and then graduated from Valdosta High School before attending classes at Valdosta State College. Dave was retired from Publix Supermarkets with 20 years of service. He was a member of Park Avenue Church and enjoyed collecting coins and bowling.
Two teenagers injured in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA – An 18 and a 16-year-old were taken to SGMC with injuries following a shooting incident on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Valdosta. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 1:49 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the area around the 1700 block of Williams Street, after numerous citizens called E911 about hearing gunshots. As officers were responding to the scene, citizens informed the E911 dispatcher that one subject that had been shot, was being transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Officers were also advised that another subject who had been shot was in the yard of a residence in the 1800 block of Slater Street.
Valdosta men arrested for reckless conduct with firearm
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Officers have arrested two Valdosta men after a 911 call about gunshots in the area. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 12:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Ann Street, after citizens called E911 to report they heard gunshots in the area and saw people running. Witnesses provided detailed descriptions of a people running who possibly had guns. An officer observed two subjects walking together in the 1400 block of North Lee Street, who matched the description given by witness. One offender, later identified as Sharod Tucker, 18 years of age, was observed going into a grocery store. The second offender, later identified as Clavon Jones, 17 years of age, continued walking north on Lee Street into a field.
