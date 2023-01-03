Mr. Donald S. Thomas, age 88, of Patriot, Indiana, entered this life on October 2, 1934 in Florence, Indiana. He was the loving son of the late, Ralph Leroy Thomas, Sr. and Lillian Leona (Skirvin) Thomas. He was raised on Sugar Creek in Gallatin County, Kentucky and attended school in Warsaw, Kentucky. Donald was united in marriage on June 11, 1955 to Lulu Belle Powers at the Florence Christian Church. This happy union of over 67 years was blessed with a daughter, Donna and a son, Anthony. Initially, Donald was drafted into the United States Army until they found out he was working on a barge and was drafted into the Navy. Donald was inducted into the United States Navy on November 21, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was honorably discharged on August 27, 1957. He was transferred to the reserves and was discharged in 1961. Donald was employed for B&O Railroad in Covington, Kentucky for three months and for Ashland oil for nine months. In 1954, Donald was employed for General Motors in Norwood, Ohio, retiring in 1984 after 30 years of service. He received the Silver Star Farmers Award in 2017. He also served three terms on the FSA committee. He was a member of the Vevay American Legion Post #185 and the Vevay VFW Post #5396. He was a former member of the Concord Community Church in Patriot, Indiana. Donald was a member of the Mt. Sterling Baptist Church in Mt. Sterling, Indiana. Donald enjoyed farming all of his life, raising tobacco, cattle, hay and grain. Donald had a passion for running his bulldozer and his International Harvester tractor. He took great pride in everything that he did. He also loved tinkering on everything and keeping a meticulous home and lawn. There was nothing Donald couldn’t fix; he was a jack of all trades. Donald and Lulu Belle played music in various churches for several years. They made music together their entire married life. He loved bluegrass gospel music and could play numerous instruments. Donald passed away at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his residence in Patriot, Indiana.

