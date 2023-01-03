Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Batesville Chamber to honor individuals, organizations later this month
Batesville, IN — Individuals and organizations will receive special recognition when the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual awards dinner on January 26 at The Hall-Knights of Columbus. This year’s theme is “Celebrate a Night Full of Stars.”. The Distinguished Service Award goes to Marie...
'It's still so confusing' | Avon couple questioned after their trash ends up in theater's dumpster
AVON, Ind. — For Katrina Meyer, having her trash collected every Tuesday has never been a problem. On Wednesday, she said her husband received an unusual voicemail message. "I listened to it, and they said that they were calling from Regal Shiloh Crossing 18 movie theater in Avon, and that they had found some of our trash in their dumpster and that we aren't allowed to dump there," said Meyer.
WRBI Radio
Dorothy Jean Witte
Dorothy Jean Witte, 87, of Aurora, Indiana passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born March 19, 1935, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Walter M. Witte and Dora (Andrews) Witte. After High School, Dorothy enrolled in Nurses Training at Deaconess hospital who let Dorothy work there until...
Missing Randolph County man found safe
Police are looking for help after a Randolph County went missing in late December.
lovemeow.com
Cat Raised a Litter of Six and One Bonus Kitten, Now It's Her Turn to Be Someone's Baby
A cat raised a litter of six and one bonus kitten. Now, it's her turn to be someone's baby. Fern the cat was turned into IndyHumane, an animal shelter in Indianapolis, IN, along with her litter of six. She was a wonderful mother from the start, catering to her kittens' every whim.
Current Publishing
Carmel High School student crashes into Olivia on Main building on way to swim practice
A Carmel High School junior suffered serious injuries after crashing his vehicle into the Olivia on Main building Jan. 6 while driving to swim practice. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. First responders transported him to the hospital for treatment. The building, which is on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets, and Jent’s vehicle suffered substantial damage in the crash.
IACS again offers free pet adoptions as dozens of animals come into shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is sounding the alarm again as the shelter overflows with pets in need of adoption. The shelter said in a Facebook post it has taken in 76 animals in the last four days. Currently, there are over 110 pets at IACS looking for a home.
WRBI Radio
Mr. Donald S. Thomas
Mr. Donald S. Thomas, age 88, of Patriot, Indiana, entered this life on October 2, 1934 in Florence, Indiana. He was the loving son of the late, Ralph Leroy Thomas, Sr. and Lillian Leona (Skirvin) Thomas. He was raised on Sugar Creek in Gallatin County, Kentucky and attended school in Warsaw, Kentucky. Donald was united in marriage on June 11, 1955 to Lulu Belle Powers at the Florence Christian Church. This happy union of over 67 years was blessed with a daughter, Donna and a son, Anthony. Initially, Donald was drafted into the United States Army until they found out he was working on a barge and was drafted into the Navy. Donald was inducted into the United States Navy on November 21, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was honorably discharged on August 27, 1957. He was transferred to the reserves and was discharged in 1961. Donald was employed for B&O Railroad in Covington, Kentucky for three months and for Ashland oil for nine months. In 1954, Donald was employed for General Motors in Norwood, Ohio, retiring in 1984 after 30 years of service. He received the Silver Star Farmers Award in 2017. He also served three terms on the FSA committee. He was a member of the Vevay American Legion Post #185 and the Vevay VFW Post #5396. He was a former member of the Concord Community Church in Patriot, Indiana. Donald was a member of the Mt. Sterling Baptist Church in Mt. Sterling, Indiana. Donald enjoyed farming all of his life, raising tobacco, cattle, hay and grain. Donald had a passion for running his bulldozer and his International Harvester tractor. He took great pride in everything that he did. He also loved tinkering on everything and keeping a meticulous home and lawn. There was nothing Donald couldn’t fix; he was a jack of all trades. Donald and Lulu Belle played music in various churches for several years. They made music together their entire married life. He loved bluegrass gospel music and could play numerous instruments. Donald passed away at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his residence in Patriot, Indiana.
WRBI Radio
Police chase starts in Dearborn, ends in Ripley County
— Several agencies had a hand in ending a police chase that began in Dearborn County Thursday morning and ended near Batesville. It started around 10:20 am when Lawrenceburg Police Officers tried to stop a red pickup truck near US 50 and Tanners Creek Drive. As the officers approached the...
WLKY.com
Police: Cousins charged in southern Indiana murder detailed their plans in text
MADISON, Ind. — A few miles from downtown Madison, and on a rural county road, the parking lot of a southern Indiana business became a crime scene in the final days of 2022. When a man was shot and killed on the morning of Dec. 29, those responding feared a workplace shooting at Madison Precision Products.
WLWT 5
Butler County father accused of murdering 2-month-old daughter, mother says, 'She made me smile every day'
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two-month-old Kiara Powers was her mother, Kylee Johnson's, world. "She made me smile every day. Even if I was having a hard day at work or a tired morning, every time I would look at her, everything would go away. She had a powerful presence to everybody," Johnson said. "For a 2-month-old, she was so calm, so collected. She made everybody smile. Even her little whimpers, her little cries, everybody was just happy around her."
Fox 19
Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
Southside Times
Lives Remembered: Southside residents who made an impact in their community before their passing
“The song is ended but the melody lingers on.” — Irving Berlin. In this edition, The Southside Times is not only looking ahead to all 2023 has to offer but reflecting back the past year. Lives Remembered pays tribute to the lives of Southside residents who have passed away in the last year, highlighting a handful of residents who had an impact in their community. From lives taken too soon to leaders who paved the way to a better community for everyone else, the Southside lost many great people in this past year. These community members were chosen to represent different areas of the Southside, with a variety of ways they impacted the lives of those around them. To all of our readers who are going through a loss, we wish you comfort in this hard time.
WRBI Radio
Purdue Men’s Glee Club scheduled to perform in Brookville this month
Brookville, IN — The Franklin County Arts Council will host the Purdue University Varsity Men’s Glee Club on Sunday, January 22 at 4 pm in Lew Wallace Auditorium at Franklin County High School. It will be the sixth time in the organization’s 34-year history that the arts council...
Local hospitals welcome their first newborns of 2023
As many people celebrated entering the New Year with champagne or a New Year's kiss, others welcomed a newborn baby.
WISH-TV
Indiana announces 21 more flu deaths, CDC drops Indiana into “very high” for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last winter. A report issued Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.
Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
WRBI Radio
New Ripley County Sheriff, Chief Deputy sworn in, take charge
Versailles, IN — Ripley County’s new Sheriff Rob Bradley took office this week along with his Chief Deputy Lee Davidson. Bradley was elected in November and sworn in on January 1. The new command team has started a Ripley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and is encouraging residents...
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
