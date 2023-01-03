ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Novak Djokovic beats Constant Lestienne for 1st win of 2023

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSBQ3_0k1lo13400

Novak Djokovic maintained his winning streak in singles matches in Australia, beating Constant Lestienne of France 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International.

It was the top-seeded Djokovic's 30th straight singles victory on Australian soil in a streak that dates to 2018.

It was Djokovic's first singles match of the season after losing in doubles the previous day, and the win keeps him on course for a possible semifinal matchup in Adelaide against seventh-ranked Daniil Medvedev , who earlier beat Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego was forced to retire with a right arm injury.

Djokovic, whose last loss in Australia was in the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open, will face either Jordan Thompson of Australia or Quentin Halys of France for a place in the quarterfinals.

He was again warmly received by the crowd in Adelaide, where he won this tournament at the age of 19.

Djokovic is playing in Australia for the first time since 2021, having missed last year's Australian Open when he was deported because his unvaccinated status breached the country's vaccination requirement for inbound travelers. His ranking has dropped to No. 5 after also being forced to miss other tournaments, including the US Open, last year.

"What you focus on, you become. If I focus on the negatives, that's what I'll attract, so I don't want to do that. I don't hold a grudge," Djokovic said when asked about his return to Australia. "I am here to play tennis, to enjoy sports and spread good energy. To see the packed house for my first match was definitely a very pleasant surprise, and lots of support, lots of love."

Djokovic's arrival in Australia was much smoother this time around compared with last year.

"Well, I kind of was joking around with my team hoping that I can enter Australia this time, and that's what happened," he said. "It was really, I would say, normal. As with any other year coming into Australia except the last year, easy through the passport control, landed well."

Earlier, Medvedev saved nine set points before taking the first set in a tiebreaker against the 45th-ranked Sonego.

"I didn't know it was nine [set points]," Medvedev said. "That's actually crazy. Probably, maybe the first time in my life I've saved nine set points.

"What a match to start the year," he added.

Sonego was playing Medvedev for the first time and often seemed to have the upper hand in the first set. He had six set points on Medvedev's serve at 5-4 but Medvedev was able to rely on his big serve when he had to, saving all six.

Two games later, Sonego had three more set points at 0-40 on Medvedev's but Medvedev rallied again, eventually taking the set after 80 minutes.

"To be honest 0-40 was a tough moment," he said. "I didn't count but I knew I saved a lot of set points.

Medvedev will meet Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic for a quarterfinal place.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kyrgios responds to Djokovic's comments about their relationship improving

Novak Djokovic talked about his relationship with Nick Kyrgios after his Adelaide second-round win, and the Australian responded. Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic didn't always get along as they do now since the Australian player was highly critical of Djokovic in the past for a few of his acts. When he publicly criticized Djokovic on Twitter during the Adria Cup, everything came to a head.
tennisuptodate.com

"He going to carry a big emotional baggage": Djokovic Australian Open return won't be easy according to Mouratoglou

Novak Djokovic's return at the Australian Open will be an emotional thing for him as he was deported fairly quickly after stepping out to practice on Rod Laver last year. Noted tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Djokovic will be carrying that emotional baggage for the entirety of the event. How he handles that will greatly impact the way he plays at the event. He is unsure how he'll handle all of that but he knows that it's going to be tough as he is only human after all:
tennisuptodate.com

Cilic believes Djokovic Australian Open deportation treatment was unfair and 'disasterous'

Like many other tennis players, Marin Cilic found Novak Djokovic's treatment last year terrible but he hailed him a great champion for coming back this year. Many players spoke out against the way Djokovic was handled in Australia although quite a few of them stayed silent as well. Djokovic elected to return to Australia in pursuit of his 10th victory there and Cilic praised him for doing that as he called the 2022 Australian Open an emotional affair:
game-news24.com

Australian Open has been closed

The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
The Guardian

Mystery surrounds Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open playing status

The Australian Open is set to be robbed of another major drawcard as officials scramble to determine the playing status – and exact whereabouts – of two-time women’s champion Naomi Osaka. Without a match in four months, Osaka seems all but certain to miss the Melbourne major...
tennismajors.com

Nadal, Alcaraz, Gauff to lead Tennis for Peace on eve of Australian Open

Andrey Rublev signs the camera after his first match at the ATP Finals in Turin Image Credit: TennisTV/ Panoramic. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff will lead a Tennis for Peace event on January 11, to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe...
Sporting News

Australian Open 2023: Rod Laver Arena - history, size and capacity

The 2023 Australian Open is nearly upon us as the summer of tennis is well and truly underway. Beginning January 16, players from all around the world flock to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. Played at Melbourne Park across six courts, 256 competitors (128 men...
tennisuptodate.com

Greek ace Sakkari was inspired by Nadal in United Cup win: "Stay deep and make as many returns as I can"

Maria Sakkari was inspired by Rafael Nadal before her crucial match against Petra Martic at the United Cup which gave Greece the chance to oust Croatia. Sakkari needed to win against Petra Martic to keep Greece alive in the United Cup clash against Croatia. She was able to pull out the win and after the match revealed that she was inspired by Rafael Nadal and his approach to the game due to a tricky situation. She said after the straight sets win:
tennisuptodate.com

McNamee believes Nadal has lost 'a yard' and will struggle at 2023 Australian Open

Former Australian Open Tournament Director Paul McNamee doesn't see Nadal doing well at the 2023 Australian Open despite winning the event last year. Rafael Nadal stunned the world by putting together an incredible run at the 2022 Australian Open. It ended with Nadal staging a comeback win over Daniil Medvedev in the final winning only his 2nd Australian Open ever. McNamee doesn't see it happening again as he wrote in his column for the Age:
ESPN

ESPN

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy