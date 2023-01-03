Pudu Robotics to Continue Multi-functional and Multi-scene Strategy for its Commercial Service Robots Business in 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
American Technology Services Acquires 200Apps
ATS goes international by augmenting its offerings with those of the leading creative app firm in Jerusalem. American Technology Services (ATS), a leading provider of technology solutions for businesses of all sizes, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 200Apps, a creative design and development firm specializing in developing web and mobile app solutions. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for ATS as it expands its capabilities and strengthens its position as a comprehensive technology partner for businesses.
RIS LeaderBoard Results Confirm Upshop Syncs Leading Tech with Professional Service to Deliver Customer-First Experience
Upshop’s focus on implementation, adoption and customer success is recognized as industry-leading. Upshop has scored four #1 rankings on the 2023 RIS LeaderBoard, reflecting a 30+ year commitment to a customer-first approach. These phenomenal results highlight how technology is just one part of the Upshop experience: the company aims to provide partners the enablement, education and valuable service expertise necessary to achieve adoption, ROI and a unified in-store operations experience.
Nintex Appoints Jen Bailin As Its New Chief Commercial Officer
Company appoints industry exec to lead Sales and Marketing for the Nintex Process Platform. Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, announced the appointment of Jen Bailin as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). She joins Nintex having spent more than two decades leading high performance sales and marketing teams at SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco, and AWS.
MojoAuth Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Customer Growth and Product Innovation
The innovative passwordless authentication provider, is celebrating an exceptional year of growth and achievement. MojoAuth, the leading provider of innovative authentication solutions, is proud to announce a record-breaking year of growth and success. To continue meeting the demands of their expanding customer base, the company is thrilled to welcome several new team members and unveil their latest product offerings.
OneStream Continues Momentum in the Fourth Quarter of 2022 with Strong Growth and Expanded Customer Base
CPM Software provider reports over $300M in Annual Recurring Revenue, up 50% year-over-year. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue grew 50% year-over-year, surpassing $300 million in the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022. The...
Matthew McGrath Joins Remark Holdings, Inc. as Director of Sales and Business Development
Will lead the sales, deployment, and installation of Remark’s Smart Safety Platform (SSP) and Smart Sentry Products in the Southwest Region including the Las Vegas and Clark County Markets. Remark Holdings, Inc. , a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced...
Parascript Adds A New Patent To Its Portfolio – Methods and Systems for Signature Verification
Parascript, a Colorado-based company dedicated to creating AI-powered solutions for document processing automation, has been awarded a patent (US 11521428 B1) on December 6th, 2022. The patent is for Methods and Systems for Signature Verification. Parascript’s patent for Methods and Systems for Signature Verification can help companies that wish to...
Coupa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Application for Midmarket 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment
Coupa’s user-friendly design, prescriptive community insights, and co-innovation with customers are among the strengths recognized. Coupa Software, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has been positioned in the Leaders Category in both the Enterprise and Midmarket IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications. This...
AllianceAPI announces the launch of Connectic+
AllianceAPI announced the immediate availability of the AllianceAPI Connectic+ IoT platform. AllianceAPI’s Connectic+, powered by our Voice AI feature, has positioned itself to provide fast, automated interconnectivity services for a wide range of products. Connectic+ IoT SaaS platform allows users to access and manage services and devices and offers real-time customer-defined analytics in a single location with our secure online dashboard.
Teresa Carlson Joins Flexport as President and Chief Commercial Officer
Trailblazing Former Microsoft and AWS Leader Brings 25 Years of Global Experience to Drive Growth and Innovation at Flexport. Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, announced today the appointment of former Microsoft and Amazon executive Teresa Carlson as President and Chief Commercial Officer. As a member of the Flexport executive leadership team, she will report to Dave Clark, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Flexport.
NRF 2023: Guests Will Be Immersed in How Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is ‘YOUnifying Experiences’ at Retail’s Big Show in Booth #3323
Toshiba’s total solutions help imagine, build, and scale retail experiences for today’s ever-changing conditions. Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a ‘must see’ for attendees at the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Retail’s Big Show on January 15-17, 2023, at the Javits Center in New York. Guests in Toshiba’s booth (#3323) will be immersed in how Toshiba is ‘YOUnifying Experiences’ by creating new opportunities for retailers to provide meaningful experiences and build lasting connections with shoppers in the communities they serve.
UKG Celebrates 2022 Technology and Service Partners of the Year
UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced the recipients of its annual Technology and Service Partners of the Year Awards. With more than 315 technology and service partners in the UKG Partner Network, award winners are recognized for creating truly exceptional experiences for mutual customers throughout the year.
NRSInsights’ December 2022 Retail Same-Store Sales Report
Same-store sales at NRS retailers in December 2022 increased 9.8% compared to December 2021 and 6.6% compared to November 2022. NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative same-store sales results for December 2022.
SimplyRFiD Brings Rain RFID ROI to the NRF Big Show
SimplyRFiD spent a year gathering data on the ROI for RFID in retail and has the numbers and process improvements that show retailers implementing Wave RFID gain a minimum of 9.7% revenue improvement. SimplyRFID will be in booth #4246 at the NRF Big Show to discuss how Wave RFID can improve retailers’ top and bottom line.
