Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Wanted: Larry Woods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Kathryn Virginia Brown

Kathy Brown, 80, of Independence, MO, passed away unexpectedly at Centerpoint Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Kathryn Virginia Brown was born in Unionville, MO on December 8, 1942, to Boyd and Thelma (Coffman) Davis. She spent her childhood across the street from Unionville City Park, feeling it was an extension of her own front yard. She spent endless hours playing there and welcomed all the other kids that came to visit. 1960 brought her graduation from Unionville High School, then work at the Tasty Freeze and Skelgas. On June 23, 1961, she married the love of her life, Donald Brown, and moved to Newtown, Missouri, as a farmer’s wife. She enjoyed helping Don in the field, especially raking hay so she could get a great suntan. Raising two daughters, Kathy and Don tended a large garden and she canned all summer. In the mid 70’s Kathy went to work at ConAgra Frozen Foods in Milan, staying until 2001. Later Don and Kathy moved to Unionville where she worked at Dollar General, loving the contact with customers.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

KC Chief’s superfan tells court he is homeless and has no money

TULSA, Okla. — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused of robbing a Tulsa bank said he is homeless and has no money, according to a pauper’s affidavit. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, known for wearing a wolf mask to Chiefs games, is charged with robbing the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby on December 16TH around 9:45 AM while wearing a mask.
TULSA, OK
KMBC.com

'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
mycameronnews.com

Rick Latimer 1958-2023

Rick Latimer - age 64 of Cameron, MO, and formerly of Hamilton, MO, passed away Sunday evening, January 1, 2023, at his home. Rick was born on July 6, 1958, the son of Howard Jackson and Iris (Forgey) Latimer in Marshfield, MO. He grew up in Hamilton, MO and graduated...
CAMERON, MO
CJ Coombs

A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913

The Missouri Pacific Depo in Independence, Missouri is also known as the Truman Depot.Photo byEGDJ, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Pacific Depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. Today, it serves as an Amtrak train station stop located at 600 South Grand Avenue in Independence, Missouri. Built in 1913, it's also known as the Truman Depot. In the image above, the red caboose to the left is part of the site.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Hays Post

Sheriff: Woman shot, found in Kansas ditch has died

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the victim who has died as 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Kelly. First...
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
foodgressing.com

Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates

Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 13 – 22, 2023. Celebrate Kansas City’s premier dining event at hundreds of restaurants throughout the metro. Show your support for KC’s restaurant industry and savor some of the finest plates the city has to offer, thanks to special multicourse menus available throughout the week. Plus, a portion of all proceeds benefit local charities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed

Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

