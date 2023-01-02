Kathy Brown, 80, of Independence, MO, passed away unexpectedly at Centerpoint Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Kathryn Virginia Brown was born in Unionville, MO on December 8, 1942, to Boyd and Thelma (Coffman) Davis. She spent her childhood across the street from Unionville City Park, feeling it was an extension of her own front yard. She spent endless hours playing there and welcomed all the other kids that came to visit. 1960 brought her graduation from Unionville High School, then work at the Tasty Freeze and Skelgas. On June 23, 1961, she married the love of her life, Donald Brown, and moved to Newtown, Missouri, as a farmer’s wife. She enjoyed helping Don in the field, especially raking hay so she could get a great suntan. Raising two daughters, Kathy and Don tended a large garden and she canned all summer. In the mid 70’s Kathy went to work at ConAgra Frozen Foods in Milan, staying until 2001. Later Don and Kathy moved to Unionville where she worked at Dollar General, loving the contact with customers.

INDEPENDENCE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO