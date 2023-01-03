ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Doncic scores 34 points in triple-double, Mavs beat Pelicans

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 on Saturday night. Dallas raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. Wood...
DALLAS, TX
WVNews

Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games.
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Boston 121, San Antonio 116

BOSTON (121) Brown 12-26 3-6 29, Tatum 13-26 3-5 34, Horford 2-7 0-0 4, Smart 2-4 0-0 5, White 3-7 1-1 8, Hauser 2-4 1-2 6, Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Williams III 5-6 0-0 10, Brogdon 8-12 2-2 23. Totals 47-95 12-18 121.
WVNews

L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136.
WVNews

Orlando 115, Golden State 101

ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115.
WVNews

Chicago 126, Utah 118

UTAH (118) Markkanen 12-20 2-3 28, Olynyk 2-7 2-3 6, Vanderbilt 6-13 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 18, Conley 3-9 0-0 9, Gay 2-5 1-2 5, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Agbaji 7-7 1-1 19, Beasley 1-9 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-6 2-3 12. Totals 46-93 14-18 118.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Oregon 70, Utah 60

OREGON (9-7) Guerrier 3-8 0-0 7, Dante 6-7 5-11 17, Richardson 5-11 0-0 11, Rigsby 2-6 0-0 5, Soares 0-5 6-8 6, Couisnard 2-9 4-4 10, Ware 3-7 2-2 10, Bittle 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 17-25 70.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy