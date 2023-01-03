DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 on Saturday night. Dallas raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. Wood...

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO